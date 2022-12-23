Samsung made some of the best Android phones in 2022, and the year will probably go down in the company’s history as a successful one. We lauded the brand for the speedy One UI 5 rollout, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 surpassed expectations, and the S22 series made sure the flagships didn’t disappoint. Samsung’s 2022 smartphones were also available in a wide variety of colors, and we've already heard a little about what to expect for the new year. Now we're learning new details about Samsung’s preferred colors for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S23 series, featuring the base S23, the S23 Plus, and a flagship S23 Ultra, is expected to burst onto the global smartphone scene in February. We've already heard that the S23 series should be available in beige, black, green, and light pink. The beige hue appears to be replacing the white color option, and the stylus for the S23 Ultra could be available in black, green, pink, and beige.

While you'll have your pick of colors, Samsung tends to feature particular hues in its marketing. SamMobile reports that the Ultra variant will go with green for its signature color, while Samsung will show the S23 Plus off in pink. The company should parade the basic Galaxy S23 around in a light gold or rose gold color.

As for accessories like protective covers and cases, supposedly, first-party accessory color options include black, green, brown, violet, and orange. Although most of the S23's details are out in the open now, we eagerly await Samsung’s official announcement early next year, so we can see for ourselves what has changed besides the camera bump and the color choice.