With each generation of Gorilla Glass that Corning debuts, Samsung is among the first few companies to use the new glass to protect the screen of its phones. The Galaxy S22 lineup debuted Gorilla Glass Victus+ to the world, and likewise, Samsung flagships in previous years have used the latest version of Gorilla Glass for protection. This year, things won't be any different. The upcoming Galaxy S23 range, which is expected to arrive at Unpacked 2023 on February 1st, will come with the latest, and toughest, glass by Corning — Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Corning has just announced that the upcoming Samsung flagship devices will come with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The reveal says the tech will keep the same scratch resistance from the current generation while increasing drop resistance when your device lands on rough surfaces. This means that your brand-new smartphone, whenever you get it in your hands, will be able to sustain considerable drops and damages, helping your phone be further protected from accidental damage and everyday wear and tear.

It won't be unbreakable — there's probably no way to achieve an utterly unbreakable screen unless you're dealing with a plastic display. But it sure looks like the Galaxy S23 will be a tough nut to crack. This press release doesn't confirm if Victus 2 will be included on both the rear and the screen of these phones, but if Samsung follows the same design as its Galaxy S22 series you can expect protection on both sides. In my experience with Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Galaxy S22 range, I found that it tended to scratch pretty easily, but for what it's worth, I haven't cracked the screen yet — and my phone has sustained some pretty nasty drops.

If Gorilla Glass Victus 2 really outdoes its predecessor in this regard, it's certainly a promising development. In Corning's own testing, the company says that its Gorilla Glass Victus 2 has sustained drops of up to 1 meter (3.28 feet) on rough, concrete-like surfaces. We'll get to know it better when the new phones are announced next week.