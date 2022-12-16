Samsung’s early-year big Galaxy launch season is just around the corner, and a good way to tell that is by the barrage of Galaxy S23 leaks coming our way these days. It hasn’t even been a week since we got some solid info about the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s internal hardware, putting it right up against the best phones Android has to offer. Now we’re already checking out what's next, as we get a nice, clear look at the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, upon the distribution of photos of their dummy units.

This is certainly not the first time we’re seeing what the Galaxy S23 phones will look like. We already came across a few CAD-based renders that showed the subtle design changes the Galaxy S23 series is expected to undergo. While these are not functional, ready-for-sale handsets, these mock-ups of the Galaxy S23 shared on SlashLeaks should hopefully give you a better sense of the hardware's aesthetics, showing off all the curves and camera bumps that we’ve been talking about for months.

It can be really hard to tell the Galaxy S23 and S23+ apart unless we're seeing them compared directly against each other, back to back. They look identical in nearly every way, and the only external differentiating factor is their size. In the photos above, the two phones look very much like what we’ve been hearing about them so far, with the flattened sides and front glass, and those individual cutouts for each camera lens on the back.

Speaking of telling phones apart, you won't find much to clue you in as to whether you're looking at the Galaxy S22 Ultra or the follow-up Galaxy S23 Ultra. Next year's Ultra model will retain that camera layout, and the only cosmetic change is some slightly flatter sides, that still merge into the curved front and back glass — that redesign is clearly visible on these dummy units.

It’s only in the images where all three Galaxy S23 phones are stacked up that you really start to appreciate the sizes involved here. It appears that Samsung will move the SIM card tray from the bottom edge to the longer side this time around — and more importantly, it isn’t doing away with the physical slot for now, unlike this year’s iPhones.

Do note that while these dummy units are made to closely resemble the actual phones, minor details like the metal frame’s polish or the camera bump’s height aren’t set in stone. There is a good chance that the Galaxy S23 phones may end up looking similar but not exactly like what you see in these photos.

You won’t have to wait for long to see the Galaxy S23 in the flesh, as the official launch is likely to happen sometime in early February. In the meantime, expect a lot more leaks giving us some bonus previews of these upcoming Samsung flagships before they're officially unveiled.