Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup was an iterative upgrade over the 2021 Galaxy S21 series. The non-Ultra models used a newer primary camera sensor and a faster chip, but overall these phones were not significantly different from their predecessors. Considering how good Samsung's flagship phones are, the company not changing too many things was not a wrong move. The Korean company is expected to follow the same formula for the Galaxy S23 next year with some minor design changes in tow. A new leak further confirms this, with Samsung possibly making some tweaks to address two major issues plaguing its current baby flagship.

The Galaxy S22 was panned for throttling under heavy load, poor sustained performance, and sub-par battery life, with its 3,700mAh battery nowhere being enough to deliver a full day of juice. Now, leaked Galaxy S23 specs suggest the Korean giant could use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a bigger 3,900mAh battery on its smallest flagship phone for 2023. For comparison, Samsung used a 4,000mAh battery on the Galaxy 21, and its battery lasted long enough to get through a regular workday.

Rumors indicate Qualcomm's next flagship chip will bring massive CPU and GPU performance uplift. It will reportedly be based on TSMC's 4nm fab, which should help with power efficiency. The faster chip combined with the 200mAh bigger battery on the Galaxy S23 should help address the overheating woes and poor battery life plaguing the current model.

Other specs of the baby Galaxy S23 will apparently remain unchanged from the current model. It will seemingly continue to feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED panel, a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8GB RAM, and 128 or 256GB storage.

If Samsung can ensure the Galaxy S23 can last an entire day of use on a single charge, it could have a winner on its hands despite following the same formula as last year.