Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S23 at its next Unpacked event scheduled for February 1. There's a lot of hype surrounding the Korean company's upcoming flagship smartphones, especially since they will likely be among our favorite Android phones of the year. With less than two weeks before the event, the Galaxy S23 series have been leaking left, right, and center. A couple of exhaustive new leaks have now detailed the complete specs of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup, leaving little to imagination.

The first leak comes from the German website WinFuture and lists the full specs of the regular S23 and the Plus models. Both phones will continue to feature 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panels, respectively, though this time will be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Their refresh rate will remain unchanged at 48-120Hz. For now, it is unclear whether the displays on the two Galaxy S23 variants will support higher peak brightness levels.

As indicated by all the rumors and leaks, the two phones will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 8GB RAM, and the same rear camera setup as their predecessors. Samsung plans to upgrade the front camera to a 12MP f/2.2 snapper, seemingly with dual-pixel autofocus, up from the 10MP shooter on the S22 series. The new selfie camera will also be capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps.

A notable change will include a 200mAh bigger battery on both models: 3900mAh on the Galaxy S23 and 4,700mAh on the S23+. Charging speed will apparently remain unchanged, with the smaller Galaxy charging at 25W and the S23+ capable of reaching a peak speed of 45W. Coupled with the efficient 4nm Snapdragon chip, Samsung's non-Ultra phones should deliver better battery life this year.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S23 could launch with 128GB or 256GB storage, while the entry-level S23+ will pack 256GB or 512GB storage. As per the leak, this would also be the first time since the Galaxy S20+ in 2020 that Samsung plans to offer its Plus model with 512GB storage.

Based on the report, Samsung will provide free storage upgrades on Galaxy S23 pre-orders, at least in Germany. So, if you order the 256GB S23+, you will get the 512GB variant without paying extra. Initially, the S23 lineup will launch in black, green, lavender, and white colors.

A separate leak from @dohyun854 contains the promo materials for the entire Galaxy S23 series, including the full specs of the Ultra model. Most of the information match what we have heard so far: a 5,000mAh battery, a 200MP primary camera, a new 12MP f/2.2 selfie shooter, and up to 1TB storage. Surprisingly, the leak suggests Samsung plans to use LPDDR5 RAM on its 2023 flagship, not the faster and more power-efficient LPDDR5X. In certain markets, the entry-level S23 Ultra will ship with 8GB RAM, while other regions will get the 12GB model with up to 1TB storage.

On the software front, the entire Galaxy S23 lineup will run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Another report from 9to5Google indicates the Galaxy S23 lineup could cost $100 more than its predecessor, at least in Australia. It is unclear if a similar price hike could also take place in Europe and the US. The Korean giant may be doubling the base storage in such markets to negate the effect of the increased price.

If you are all set on buying the Galaxy S23, consider pre-reserving the phone to get a $50 credit against your purchase.