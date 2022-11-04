Samsung is done with all its major product launches for the year. It kickstarted 2022 with the release of the Galaxy S22 series in February, followed by the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 in August. All eyes are now on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which will be the company's first major product lineup to launch next year. The Korean giant's flagship phones typically debut in late February or early March. The last couple of years has seen the company forward the launch window by a few weeks. Reportedly, Samsung intends to follow a similar release timeframe for the S23 series as well.

A report from South Korea's Chosun (via SamMobile) claims Samsung could launch the Galaxy S23 in the first week of February. For comparison, the Galaxy S22 launched on February 9, while the Galaxy S21 series debuted in late January 2021. With the pandemic now over, the world's largest smartphone maker plans to hold an in-person Unpacked event in San Francisco, US, to announce the phones.

They will then go on sale a couple of weeks after that, presumably around February 17. There is no word on the final specs, but the company seemingly intends to use its in-house Exynos 2300 chip inside the Galaxy S23 in at least some regions. Most variants sold globally should use Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip fabricated on TSMC's 4nm node.

Leaked renders have already given us a look at the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra's design and the iterative upgrades in store for next year. The Ultra model will apparently pack a whopping 200MP camera sensor that could produce exceptional low-light shots. And it appears that Samsung does not intend to fix the slow charging speeds of its flagship phones in 2023 as well.

An early launch could help Samsung post better earnings in the first quarter of 2023. Smartphone sales have been rapidly shrinking, and things are unlikely to improve in the next few quarters.