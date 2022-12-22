Samsung's 2023 flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 lineup, has already leaked extensively. Renders have revealed the minor design changes the phones would introduce, with other leaks detailing their key specs. The rumor mill also suggests that the Korean giant plans to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in early February, with the phones seemingly going on sale by February 17. A new leak now suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event on February 1 to announce its next Galaxy S series.

In a couple of tweets, prolific Samsung leaker Ice Universe claimed the next Galaxy Unpacked would be held on February 1. @OnLeaks, another leaker with an accurate track record, confirmed this. As noted by @MaxJmb, the event would happen on February 2 in most parts of the world due to time zone differences.

Based on previous reports, the in-person Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in San Francisco, US. An early-Feb launch event for the Galaxy S23 would be in line with the Galaxy S22 release timeframe. Samsung announced its 2022 flagship smartphone lineup on February 9, with the phones going on sale three weeks later. Seemingly, the Korean giant plans to follow a similar strategy in 2023, though the Galaxy S23 could go official a week earlier.

Samsung's 2023 flagships will use the TSMC-fabricated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which should bring a notable uplift in performance and efficiency. The faster ISP in the chip should also allow the Galaxy S23 series to capture 8K videos @ 30fps, up from 24fps on the current-gen models.

The main highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra should be its new 200MP primary camera. As per the rumor mill, the new sensor can capture exceptional low-light images. A leaked photo sample from the Galaxy S23 Ultra allegedly shows massive improvements in details, but we will get the complete picture once the phones are formally announced.