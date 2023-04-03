Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 line earlier this year, and it was everything you'd expect from a flagship smartphone series. The jumbo-sized S23 Ultra is the current premium pick in our roundup of the best Android phones of 2023, and both the smaller S23+ and S23 made the list, as well. Maybe the biggest caveat for these handsets is that they can get a little expensive, but today we have a deal that really helps with affordability. Both Best Buy and Amazon are currently offering up to $200 in instant discounts on the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Think of the S23 as the pocket-friendly version of Samsung's latest and greatest. It has a 6.1" display, versus the larger 6.6" screens you see in other flagship phones, so it's a lot easier to fit in your pocket, or use with one hand. The screen has a 2340x1080 resolution, a variable 40-120Hz frame rate, and is bright enough to be easy to read in direct sunlight. It's no slouch in the performance and camera departments, either. The S23 shares the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM with its larger potent siblings, and it has the same 50MP camera setup as the S23+.

Battery life is much improved over previous generations. We averaged between 7–8 hours of screen time per charge in our testing, which should be enough to get you through a full day of heavy usage. That's a good thing, because you only get 25W wired charging with the S23, which is considerably slower than the 45W fast charging you see with other handsets. It won't affect your overnight charging, but you'll definitely notice it if you're trying to quickly top up your battery before heading out.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 The Galaxy S23 gives you great performance in a more affordable and pocket-friendly package. It has a 6.1" display, the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset as its more expensive siblings, and an even more attractive price with today's discount. $700 at Best Buy $700 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

For those in search of a larger display, a better camera, and don't mind spending the extra cash, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is obviously the way to go. Everything about this phone is turned up to the max. The 6.8" 1440p 120Hz display is still one of (if not the) best in the business, it can handle everything you throw at it performance-wise, and it has a 200MP camera that can capture incredible details. The phone fast-charges at up to 45W, and it even includes the S-pen stylus for sketching and taking notes. The 256GB model comes with 8GB of RAM, and you can take it home for just $1,000 with today's deal.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 If you want the absolute best Android has to offer, without any compromises, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the phone to get. Everything from the 200MP camera, to the up to 1TB storage, is top of the class — including the price tag, but today's deal should help with that. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

No matter which phone you decide to go with, buy with confidence knowing you're getting one of the top models, from one of the top brands in Android, and you're getting it at a great price. We've seen a number of promotions on these models, but they typically involve a trade-in or other carrier requirement of some sort. This one is, as the title says, no strings attached.