Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best compact Android flagship you can get. Its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chipset will impress you with its performance and efficiency, as will the 50MP primary camera. All this is a phone packing a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. $800 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is now over six months old. And yet, it remains among the best Android phones to buy in 2023. And if you have been looking to buy Samsung's compact flagship for a while, the Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to buy one. For its Fall sale event, Amazon has dropped the Galaxy S23 to $650 — down $150 from its $800 MSRP. That's an excellent price for what is among the best small-sized flagships to launch this year.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

Don't be fooled by the baby S23's compact dimensions. It packs the same powerful internals as its bigger siblings: a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chipset, 8GB RAM, and a 3900mAh battery. This is enclosed in an Armor Aluminum body packing a 6.1-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Despite the relatively small battery capacity, the Galaxy S23 will surprise you with its endurance, easily lasting a day of heavy use. The charging speed is on the slower side, with wired speeds topping out at 25W and wireless charging at 15W. But the great battery life means the phone will not spend much time connected to a power source.

Cameras are another highlight of the baby S23, though it misses out on the same zoom capabilities as its Ultra sibling. The phone's primary 50MP shooter can take great photos irrespective of the lighting condition. This is perfectly complemented by the 12MP ultrawide, whose wide FoV can let you fit a lot of a scene in a single frame. There's a 3x 10MP optical sensor as well, but it struggles to capture usable pictures in anything but daylight.

Samsung's long software support is a cherry on top, with the Galaxy S23 scheduled to receive OS updates until Android 17 and five years of security patches. The Korean giant has also been on top of its update game, rolling out monthly security patches and new features for its 2023 flagship phones at the beginning of every month.

The Android 14-based One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S23 should also roll out soon with several new features and enhancements, making an incredible device even better. This is one of the best Prime Day phone deals that you should not miss.