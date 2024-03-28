Summary One UI 6.1 brings Galaxy AI features to premium 2023 Galaxy phones, including real-time call translation and generative photo editing.

Update already live for Galaxy S23, Fold 5 on Verizon network in US, with Unlocked variants and Tab S9 series getting it soon.

Check for update in Settings to access new AI features and battery options, enhancing user experience on latest Samsung devices.

Samsung has been teasing the release of One UI 6.1 for its 2023 flagships for a while now. The skin launched with the Galaxy S24 series in late January, marking the debut of Galaxy AI, packing useful features like real-time phone call translation, generative photo editing, and more. Earlier this week, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy S23, Fold 5, Flip 5, and the Tab S9 series will get One UI 6.1 starting March 28th. Right on schedule, the firmware has gone live for the Galaxy S23 and Fold 5 in Europe, the US, and other parts of the world.

Multiple Galaxy S23 owners on Reddit report getting the massive 3GB CXCF firmware for download on their phones. Impressively, the update is also already live for the Galaxy S23 FE, at least in the UK. In the US, One UI 6.1 is available for download on Verizon's network on the Galaxy S23. At the moment, the update is not live on other US carriers, but that should change sooner rather than later.

The Fold 5's One UI 6.1 build is also live on Verizon's network (via Reddit) in the US alongside regions like Poland and parts of Europe.

Unlocked variants of Samsung's 2023 flagship phone or foldable might only get the update in early April as per Samsung's announcement earlier this week. Similarly, the firmware for the cellular variants of the Galaxy Tab S9 series will land next month.

You can check if the One UI 6.1 update is live on your Galaxy S23, Fold 5, Flip 5, or Tab S9 series from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

One UI 6.1 is all about Galaxy AI

The biggest highlight of One UI 6.1 is the addition of Galaxy AI features to premium Galaxy phones of 2023. Surprisingly, the Korean giant is bringing almost all the AI features of the S24 to them. This includes Circle to Search, allowing you to search for anything on your phone's screen quickly. Google has recently improved the feature with translation support as well.

With Live Translate, Galaxy S23 and Fold/Flip owners can enjoy live two-way translation of phone calls in real time. There's also Generative Edit, which allows you to resize or fill in a background in a picture after taking the shot. Instant Slow-Mo uses generative AI to play regular videos in slow motion. Due to hardware limitations, this feature is not available on the Galaxy S23 FE.

Besides the AI features, One UI 6.1 introduces new battery longevity options and minor usability improvements.