The competence of an Android OEM is often measured by the timely release of its software updates. For many consumers, the speed and frequency of these releases are critical factors in deciding which phone to purchase. Samsung springs quickly to mind as one of the fastest companies to push updates, in addition to providing the market's longest OS upgrades. The South Korean tech giant is now rolling out the first software update for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, just a few weeks after its debut.

Samsung's day-one patch for the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra brings with it the February 2023 security update. The release is here only a few days after the devices started shipping to customers. For those who preordered any of the latest and greatest Samsung phones and received their units, the update should now be showing up on their handset.

According to GSMArena, the update is hitting models across Europe, though it's only a matter of time before it arrives for models in other markets. Unlocked variants will naturally pick it up first, followed by carrier-locked models.

The latest release comes in at nearly 600MB, with firmware version S91xBXXU1AWBD. As expected, the update's components include the usual stability improvements and bug fixes. Improved performance and enhanced features are also in tow, with no specific details. A ton of Samsung's preloaded apps will also be updated to the newest version once you install the update, including Samsung Kids, Samsung Notes, Health, SmartThings, and more.

Close

Unfortunately, the latest patch makes no mention of an update for the Samsung Keyboard app, which is apparently one of the culprits for the ongoing battery drain issue affecting the Galaxy S22 and S21 series of phones following the One UI 5.1 release. Several users complained a few days ago that their phones' batteries depleted quickly after installing the latest One UI update, with some users reporting instances of overheating.

Samsung has yet to acknowledge the issue, which continues to gain traction over at the company's website forum and this Reddit thread. That being said, you can check to see if your Galaxy S23 is ready for the update right now by navigating to Settings > Software update and then tapping on the Download button.