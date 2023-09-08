Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE was a surprise hit when it launched in 2020 and immediately made it to our favorite mid-range Android phones list. It packed the best parts of its more expensive siblings while making a few compromises to reach a lower price point. A year later, the company followed it up with the Galaxy S21 FE, but it was not as big of a success as it arrived too late and offered too little. And then, thanks to the semiconductor crunch, the Korean giant canceled the Galaxy S22 FE's launch.

For 2023, Samsung is rumored to revive the Fan Edition lineup with the Galaxy S23 FE. On paper, that sounds like a good idea. The best bits of the Galaxy S23 series at a lower, more affordable price point. But if all the leaks and rumors are correct, the Galaxy S23 FE might be closer to Samsung's mid-range phones than its current flagship.

Below is everything we know about the Galaxy S23 FE, including its specs, price, and release date, based on all the leaks, renders, and rumors that have popped up so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Design and display

Despite sharing the same branding as Samsung's flagship phones of 2023, the Galaxy S23 FE won't look like them. Instead, leaked renders suggest the phone will look closer to the mid-range Galaxy A54. From the rear, the Galaxy S23 FE is almost indistinguishable in the renders from the A54. Apparently, the two devices are so similar that they have identical dimensions.

In the renders, the Galaxy S23 FE's 6.4-inch display appears surrounded by sizeable bezels, with the bottom chin thicker than the rest. This could give the phone a more mid-ranger-like look, even though its name might suggest otherwise.

Leaked hands-on images or press renders of the Galaxy S23 FE have not popped up yet. Once they do, we will get a clearer picture of the phone's final design. But for now, if you were hoping Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition phone would look closer to its more expensive siblings, prepare for disappointment.

Based on the rumored 6.4-inch display size, the Galaxy S23 FE will sit between the regular S23 and the Plus model. Like other Galaxy phones, it should pack an FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Given the phone will target a lower price point than its expensive siblings, the panel is unlikely to support variable refresh rates.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Specs

Like the previous two FEs, the Galaxy S23 FE won't sport the same specs as Samsung's current flagship phones. Instead, it will pack a slightly older chipset, which should help keep its price in check. However, you may not like what chipset Samsung plans to use on its upcoming FE phone.

Leaks indicate the Galaxy S23 FE could use the Exynos 2200, the same chipset found inside the European Galaxy S22 series, which was criticized for its poor performance and overheating issues. There are rumors that the US variant of the phone could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. But even that was panned for its overheating issues.

Besides the rumored controversial decision to go with a hot Exynos chip, other Galaxy S23 FE specs that have leaked so far sound impressive. The phone might ship with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 4,500mAh battery will seemingly power the internals and support 25W fast charging. Wireless charging will also be present, with the phone already appearing on the Wireless Power Consortium. Dust and water resistance have become a standard feature on all Samsung phones, and the S23 FE should be no exception here.

A chipset plays a key role in a phone's performance and battery life. So, even if Samsung packs the Galaxy S23 FE with top-notch components but uses a chipset known for its poor efficiency, the phone will likely be marred with performance and battery life issues.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Cameras

While Samsung might disappoint with its chipset selection for the Galaxy S23 FE, the company could make up in the camera department. A leak indicates the upcoming Fan Edition phone could house the same 50MP shooter with OIS that does duty on the Galaxy S22. Apart from being physically larger, the 50MP sensor could capture more details thanks to pixel binning. A 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom will accompany the primary shooter.

The selfie camera will seemingly get an upgrade as well, even though its resolution is rumored to drop to 10MP with Dual Pixel autofocus. This should enable the phone to capture sharper pictures. For comparison, the Galaxy S21 FE has a 32MP selfie camera but misses out on autofocus support.

Apart from the upgraded camera hardware, Samsung is likely to improve its image processing as well. These improvements combined should enable the Galaxy S23 FE to deliver better imaging performance than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Software

The Galaxy S23 FE will likely launch with One UI 5.1 and Android 13 out of the box. One UI packs plenty of useful features, and it is among the most feature-rich Android skins. This will be backed by Samsung's excellent software support. So, the phone should get four OS updates and five years of security patches.

Samsung is known to quickly update its Galaxy devices to the latest Android release. So, once Android 14 is out for the public, the Galaxy S23 FE's One UI 6 update should drop within a few weeks.

There have been a lot of rumors and contradicting leaks about the Galaxy S23 FE's existence. Initially, it appeared the rumor mill was unable to make up its mind on whether Samsung's next Fan Edition phone would see the light of the day or not. But then, right after its July Samsung Unpacked event, a company's executive confirmed the Galaxy S23 FE is real and coming soon.

Since then, the Korean giant itself has leaked the Galaxy S23 FE multiple times through its various support pages. While there's no clear release timeline, the phone passed through the FCC filings recently with the model number SM-S711U1. This indicates its launch is nearby, and we should hear more about it sooner rather than later. With the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series launch also impending, its likely that both Fan Edition devices will launch sometime in late September or early Q4.

The rumor mill has not spilled the beans on the Galaxy S23 FE's possible pricing. Given the use of an Exynos 2200 chipset and other specs, Samsung might price the phone competitively. One rumor indicated a possible $700 MSRP, but that would put the S23 FE too close to the regular Galaxy S23, which retails for $800 before any discounts.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S23 FE's success will depend on its pricing. Samsung's use of an older and inefficient Exynos (or Snapdragon) chip is likely going to have a negative effect on the phone's sales.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Revival of the Fan Edition

It would be good to see Samsung revive the Fan Edition lineup this year. However, if the leaks are anything to go by, it appears the company plans to use the S23 FE to get rid of its stock of an old SoC.

When the Galaxy S21 FE launched, there was no worthy competitor in the same price range. That's no longer the case, with the Google Pixel 7a being a great alternative as this year's model packs all the right upgrades over its predecessor. There's also the OnePlus 11, which packs an impressive set of hardware for $800.