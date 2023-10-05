Summary The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE supports wireless charging, allowing users to conveniently charge their phone without the need for a wired connection.

The wireless charging speed on the S23 FE is not as fast as the wired charging, but it can still fully charge the phone in just over an hour.

The S23 FE is a budget option that retains many quality features from the premium S23 line, including wireless charging, a 128GB base storage option, and an AMOLED display.

Quick Answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE supports wireless charging, though it remains slower than the wired charging.

In an effort to further appease its mobile users, Samsung developed a phone that tries to touch on the best aspects of the Galaxy S23 while lowering the price and replacing some of the less important. Dubbed the S23 FE, or Fan Edition, this alternative to the base S23 model is slightly larger despite being $200 cheaper.

Some sacrifices were made to make the FE accessible to more users, while other features remain intact to sustain the convenience of modern smartphones, specifically when it comes to keeping the battery charged.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE have wireless charging?

One feature Samsung wasn’t willing to cut to lower the price of the Fan Edition S23 was wireless charging. While the S23 FE offers a 25W fast charging speed via a wired connection, users who appreciate the simplicity and convenience of wireless charging have that option, as well.

Even more importantly, there’s no need to buy a whole new collection of charging accessories. The wired and wireless chargers that work with the S23 and much of the Galaxy line will also work with the FE.

Is wireless charging faster than wired charging?

At peak performance, the S23 and the S23 FE can achieve 25W fast charging through a wired connection. By contrast, Samsung’s official Super Fast Wireless Charger is rated at only 15W.

While not as fast as a wired connection, the wireless charger can still fully charge the S23 FE in just over an hour, even though its 4,500mAh battery is larger than the S23’s 3,900mAh capacity.

How much storage does the Galaxy S23 FE have?

Though there is only one storage option, it is a modest 128GB. Granted, that’s the same as the entry option for the base S23 model, but the Galaxy S23 FE is meant to be a cheaper smartphone and not for users who require a lot of power and storage from their device.

What other features does the Galaxy S23 FE have?

For a cheaper device than the S23, the Galaxy S23 FE sure doesn’t skimp on features. It does run on the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but it ships with a 6.4-inch HD AMOLED display capable of achieving a 120Hz refresh rate. The Fan Edition matches the S23’s primary 50MP and 12MP ultrawide lenses, but the telephoto lens drops down to 8MP.

One of the most noticeable changes with the Galaxy S23 FE is its physical build. Whereas other models feature premium glass, the Fan Edition has a plastic body. It may not have that same high-quality feel, but most users will slap a case on their phone anyway, rendering the material of the back moot.

Will my Galaxy S23 accessories work with the S23 FE?

Only some accessories that work with the rest of the Galaxy S23 line will also work with the Fan Edition. Considering its screen size falls somewhere between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+, cases and screen protectors aren’t interchangeable, though chargers and earbuds will work just fine. Fortunately we've already rounded up the best S23 FE screen protectors if you need to grab one now.