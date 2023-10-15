Summary The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has the same water-resistance as its more expensive siblings, with an IP68 rating.

The IP68 rating represents the highest level of dust and water resistance found in most electronic devices.

The water-resistance rating of the Galaxy S23 FE applies to fresh water only, so it is not recommended for use at the beach or poolside to prevent damage to the water-resistant seals.

Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has the same water-resistance as its more expensive S23 siblings, with an IP68 rating. This means it won’t have any problem with splashes or rain and can be submerged in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for 30 minutes. Still, Samsung recommends you don’t take it to the beach or use it poolside.

Samsung has made a big splash for enthusiasts who want a more affordable Galaxy S23 smartphone by marking the return of its Fan Edition in the Galaxy S23 FE.

After a weird misstep with the Galaxy S21 FE two years ago and nothing to follow, many had feared the FE series was no more, but Samsung is giving it another go with a scaled-down version of this year’s Galaxy S23 that brings many of that phone's best features without the higher price tag. While the $600 asking price puts the Galaxy S23 FE at the top of the range of the best budget Android phones, it’s an excellent middle ground for those who find the Galaxy A54 too underpowered, and the full Galaxy S23 too expensive.

Nevertheless, at this price, you may wonder if this much more affordable member of the Galaxy S23 family can handle the same elements as its more expensive counterparts. Let’s find out.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE waterproof?

Like the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup, the Galaxy S23 FE has an IP68 rating. That doesn't necessarily mean it's 100% waterproof, but it is strongly water-resistant.

That’s a subtle but important distinction that means you don’t need to be too concerned about accidental exposure to water — if you drop it in the kitchen sink or the toilet, you can rinse it off with a wet cloth, dry it, and carry on — but you definitely shouldn’t dunk it in a pool or take it for a swim.

What does an IP68 rating mean?

The IP68 rating is quite common among modern smartphones and represents the highest level of dust and water resistance you’ll typically find on most electronic devices that aren’t 100% sealed to outside elements.

The 'IP' stands for ingress protection. The first number reflects resistance to dust, sand, and other small solid particles, while the second indicates resistance to water and other liquids.

The dust-resistance rating only goes as high as six, which means the Galaxy S23 FE is considered dust-tight, based on being tested for up to eight hours in a vacuum.

Although the water-resistance rating goes up to nine, that rating is almost unheard of in consumer electronics since it rates products for protection against high-pressure and high-temperature water jets that your smartphone is unlikely ever to be exposed to unless you deliberately aim a pressure washer at it — which is something you most definitely shouldn’t do.

So, the IP68 rating is about as high as water-resistance goes in practical terms. A device carrying this rating has been tested to survive immersion for at least 30 minutes in at least 1.5 meters of water.

Not all types of water are equal

There’s an important word to pay attention to in Samsung’s specs. As with all IP water-resistance ratings, this only applies to fresh water.

This is why Samsung advises against “beach or pool use” for your Galaxy S23 FE. A trip to the ocean will involve saltwater, lakes can have other contaminants in them, and pool water is typically very chlorinated. These things can damage the water-resistant seals on your Galaxy S23 FE. Water may not get in right away if your phone takes a dip in the pool, but its resistance may be weakened from the experience.

Even so, your Galaxy S23 FE likely won’t suffer any harmful effects if it falls over the side of a boat. However, you should retrieve it and rinse it off as quickly as possible with fresh water to remove any potential contaminants.

What should I do if my Galaxy S23 FE gets wet?

There’s no reason to panic if you get some water on your Galaxy S23 FE or even if it goes for a dip in the lake. Splashes from rain or even water from your garden sprinkler or kitchen sink won’t do any appreciable damage, so you can simply wipe the phone down with a clean towel and carry on.

If your Galaxy S23 FE has fallen into saltwater, pool water, or other contaminated water, such as your toilet or tub, you should give it a quick rinse, wipe it down with a damp cloth, and then dry it off. It’s also a good idea to avoid plugging it in for a charge right away, as water may have gotten into the USB-C port; let it dry out naturally for a while, but don’t try to hurry the process up with a hair dryer or other heat source as that can also weaken the seals and damage your phone in other ways.

It’s also important to avoid using soap or other cleaning agents on the Galaxy S23 FE, as even dish soap can wear down the waterproof seals over time. Just rinse it off with clean water that’s warm but not hot.

If you need to clean your Galaxy S23 FE after it’s been dropped in the mud or toilet, Samsung recommends using a cloth dampened with distilled water or a hypochlorous acid or alcohol-based disinfectant to gently wipe the device. However, you should avoid getting moisture in any opening and never spray these solutions directly onto your phone.

Keep your Galaxy S23 FE clean and dry

While your Galaxy S23 FE is designed to withstand accidental exposure to water, it’s not waterproof, so you should still do your best to keep it away from moisture as much as possible. This includes not only protecting it against falling into the pool or tub but also avoiding taking it out in heavy rainstorms.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast who regularly takes your phone boating or rafting, it’s a good idea to invest in a good case, many of which are water-resistant themselves.

Lastly, even though Samsung has tested the Galaxy S23 FE for water-resistance, that resistance can deteriorate over time, and any water damage to your phone won’t be covered under Samsung’s warranty. This could make for a costly repair unless you have a Samsung Care Plus plan, so you’re best to take every precaution to protect your Galaxy S23 FE from direct exposure to water.