After hitting the pause button for a year, Samsung's FE series is back in the spotlight with the sizzling S23 FE. The Fan-Edition Galaxy phones in Samsung's lineup aim to provide users with a value flagship experience with just the right amount of compromises, an "all the cool stuff minus the fluff" strategy, if you will.

Interestingly, there's another brand that's been working this formula for years now: OnePlus. Their latest and greatest, the OnePlus 11, marks a solid return to form for the brand, making it one of the best Android phones of 2023. Now, with the S23 FE and OnePlus 11 both vying for the trophy in the same league, it's only fair to ask: Has Samsung managed to outplay OnePlus on their home turf, or is OnePlus still the MVP in the value flagship game?

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S23 FE was introduced in October 2023, priced at $599 for the base model. This is a notable $100 less than its predecessor's introductory price. For those in the US, the phone is available through all major carriers. Alternatively, it can be purchased unlocked from retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy, and directly from Samsung's website.

The OnePlus 11 made its debut in February 2023 and is currently available unlocked from Amazon, Best Buy, and the OnePlus official website. Initially priced at $699 for the 8/128GB variant ($799 for 16/256GB), it has already been going on sale for $599 across platforms, matching the Galaxy S23 FE's launch pricing.



Samsung Galaxy S23 FE OnePlus 11 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (worldwide) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Operating System Android 13 with One UI 5.1 Oxygen OS 13, Android 13 Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 16MP f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 primary, 12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 8 MP, f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom 50MP f/1.8 primary, 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide (115˚), 32MP f/2.0 telephoto with 2x optical zoom Colors Mint, Purple, Cream, Graphite Titan Black, Emerald Green Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless 80W (US), 100W (international) IP Rating IP68 IP64 Price $600 $700 Display type Dynamic AMOLED, 60-120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 1-120Hz Weight 209g 205g Display resolution 1080p 1440 x 3216 Charge options Wired, wireless Wired only Ports USB-C USB-C Display dimensions 6.4" 6.7"

Design and build: Form or function

The Galaxy S23 FE shakes things up compared to its predecessors, embracing a different design philosophy. It swaps out the polycarbonate back seen on the S21 FE in favor of a Gorilla Glass 5 back, complete with an aluminum frame. While this makes the phone feel more premium in hand, it also adds a lot of weight to the device. Moreover, Samsung went with a glossy finish on the back, which means it's prone to smudge, unlike the matte finish of the S21 FE.

The OnePlus 11 also features a Gorilla Glass 5 back that seamlessly merges with the curved-edge display up front, giving the phone that coveted bezel-less look. The narrower design makes it easier to grip, although not everyone likes curved displays. Notably, the OnePlus 11 sports Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, offering more enhanced protection against scratches and drops compared to Gorilla Glass 5 on Samsung's S23 FE. These phones both tip the scales around 200 grams and offer physical SIM card slots, but neither support expandable storage, so you'll want to choose your storage capacity wisely.

When braving elements, the S23 FE takes the win with an IP68 rating, confidently handling submersion underwater for up to 30 minutes. However, the OnePlus 11, with its IP64 rating, can only handle dust ingress and the occasional splash, so it's best to keep it clear of any poolside antics. Samsung is also ahead in the convenience department, offering wireless charging — a feature the OnePlus 11 regrettably lacks.

In terms of aesthetics, both phones have their unique flair. The OnePlus 11 boldly showcases a prominent circular camera module on its back. Conversely, the S23 FE opts for a more subdued approach, with its individual camera cutouts neatly tucked in the top left corner. The S23 FE also offers a more fun assortment of colors, including two Samsung store exclusives, while the OnePlus 11 keeps things simple with Black and Green colorways.

Display and Multimedia: Equally matched

Both the OnePlus 11 and Galaxy S23 FE bring their A-game to the screen and sound department, with a few distinct differences. First, while they both feature big, bright, 120Hz smooth displays that many of us love, the OnePlus 11 offers a technically superior adaptive LTPO panel. This means it's smart enough to adjust its refresh rate based on what you're doing, ranging from a power-efficient 1Hz up to a zippy 120Hz. On top of that, it offers a sharper QHD+ (1440p) resolution, although OnePlus sets it to FHD+ (1080p) as a default. On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 FE display packs an FHD+ resolution and can only cycle between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates.

In the color department, the OnePlus 11 goes the extra mile with 10-bit color depth, which is ideal for indulging in HDR content. Both phones offer a great multimedia experience with ample brightness and deep blacks. Stereo speakers are on both phones as well, with the earpiece doubling as the second speaker. If you're looking for a 3.5mm headphone jack, you won't find it on either device, though. Lastly, both phones have optical in-display fingerprint scanners for biometric unlocking—even Steven.

Performance and battery: Plus one to OnePlus

When it comes to delivering top-tier performance, OnePlus rarely misses a beat. True to form, the OnePlus 11 is loaded with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset, and for those who love going the extra mile, there's an option with an astounding 16GB of RAM. Adding some cherry on top, its internal storage is of the UFS 4.0 standard (the 128GB variant still uses UFS 3.1), promising lightning-fast read and write speeds that are truly ahead of anything we've seen before. The Galaxy S23 FE, meanwhile, relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (Exynos 2200 outside the US), Qualcomm's flagship chipset from last year.

While the yearly jumps in chipset advancements aren't as groundbreaking as they once were, the gap between Snapdragon's 8 Gen1 and Gen2 is hard to ignore. Qualcomm had a brief run of struggles with battery and thermal management in their Snapdragon 888 and 8 Gen1 chips. Fortunately, they bounced back impressively with the 8+ Gen1, and the 8 Gen2 has only amplified this resurgence, showcasing its prowess in phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and, of course, the OnePlus 11.

In simpler terms, the OnePlus 11 is likely to shine brighter in benchmark tests and real-world usage alike, showcasing snappier app responses and maintaining stability, especially during resource-intensive activities like gaming. This isn't to undermine the S23 FE — it's robust and more than capable of handling regular tasks and multitasking. But if you're seeking raw power and peak performance, the OnePlus 11 takes the cake.

Battery

On to battery life: OnePlus continues to impress. Coupled with the Snapdragon 8 Gen2's efficient power management and thermal control, it's no wonder the OnePlus 11 could deliver almost two days of usage per charge during our review. The S23 FE carries a respectable 4,500 mAh battery, but it doesn't quite match up to the OnePlus' longevity. Charging speeds also tip the scales in OnePlus' favor—while the S23 FE takes upwards of 70 minutes for a full charge with its 25W charging, the OnePlus 11 zooms from zero to hero in just about 30 minutes, thanks to its 80W charger —and yes, it's included in the box! However, the OnePlus 11 does miss out on wireless charging, which can be a deal-breaker for some.

Software and user experience: Something for everyone

While both are champions of the Android universe, OnePlus and Samsung have chosen distinct paths regarding software experiences, each bringing its signature flair to the table. Both these devices are currently running on Android 13 and are guaranteed to get at least four years of OS updates.

Starting with OnePlus, OxygenOS has long been lauded for its near-stock Android feel, blending simplicity with customization. Except for a recent buggy stint during its merger with ColorOS, OnePlus has consistently delivered fine-tuned software that emphasizes speed, fluidity, and customization. A few special tools up its sleeve include the Zen Mode, which nudges you to take digital breaks, and a robust Shelf feature that houses widgets and quick shortcuts. Plus, they've sprinkled in some nifty utilities like parallel apps and a game mode that maximizes performance during those intense gaming sessions.

The Galaxy S23 FE is powered by Samsung's One UI, which is a different beast altogether, rich in features and customizable to the core. It may seem a tad overwhelming for newcomers, but once acquainted, it's a playground of functionalities. Notable mentions include features like the Edge Panel for quick shortcuts and DeX, which transforms your phone into a near-desktop experience when connected to a monitor. The integration with the broader Samsung ecosystem, including smartwatches, tablets, and SmartThings for home automation, further enhances the experience for those invested in the brand.

Which software works better for you depends on where you're coming from. OxygenOS will feel right at home for people coming from a Pixel or those who love the simplicity and swiftness of stock Android with a few meaningful extras. In contrast, One UI might feel better to previous Apple or Samsung users looking for a more feature-rich environment, as it offers a plethora of tools and utilities that integrate seamlessly with the brand's broader ecosystem.

Cameras: How do you like your colors

Upgraded from the 12MP main camera on its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE sports a new 50 MP primary camera with a wide f/1.8 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). For zooming in, you get an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and the 12MP ultrawide camera lets you fit in more of what you love into the frame. Selfies are handled by a 10MP front camera that's also capable of shooting 4K selfie videos, outclassing the OnePlus 11's front shooter that maxes out at 1080p.

The OnePlus 11 matches up with a 50MP main camera, boasting an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom is ideal for getting those DSLR-look portraits, although a longer 3x or 5x zoom would have added a bit more versatility to the setup. There's also a high-resolution 48MP ultrawide camera with autofocus that can also double as a handy macro shooter. However, it's worth noting that its ultrawide lens offers a narrower 115-degree field of view compared to the S23 FE's 123-degree lens. Up front, there's a 16MP selfie camera.

Both of these phones come loaded with quality camera hardware that can deliver impressive images across a range of lighting conditions. When it comes to capturing details, HDR performance, and video recording quality, both phones offer very little to complain about. The S23 FE offers a wider ultrawide angle camera and higher optical zoom, while the OnePlus 11 provides a higher resolution for its secondary cameras, along with the ability to capture high-quality macro shots.

However, where they truly set themselves apart is in their software image processing. OnePlus, now in its third year of partnership with Hasselblad, excels at offering a more natural and realistic color palette. Yet, some may find its pictures to be a tad subdued. On the other hand, the S23 FE leans on Samsung's signature image processing, delivering vivid and slightly saturated colors. However, it occasionally results in images that can appear overdone in certain situations.

The choice between them comes down to your personal preference. OnePlus caters to those who value precise color representation or enjoy post-processing their photos. On the other hand, the S23 FE is for those who prefer vibrant, eye-catching images that may not reflect reality but are perfect for direct social media sharing.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs. OnePlus 11: Which is right for you?

Seeing two great phones like the Galaxy S23 FE and OnePlus 11 battle it out goes to show how much the value flagship segment has grown in recent years. In fact, phones like the Google Pixel 7, Asus Zenfone 10, and Nothing Phone 2 are some other great options around the same price, providing premium experiences without the hefty flagship price tags. But which of these value flagships works best for you depends on what you value most in a phone.

While both offer more than enough value for their price, the Galaxy S23 FE emerges as the more versatile option for most people, with convenient features like wireless charging, waterproof rating, and a broad ecosystem of accessories and smart devices. It has a slight lead in camera consistency and image processing, and Samsung has been ahead of the competition in terms of reliable software updates as well. The performance and battery life are definitely not chart-topping, but that shouldn't bother you unless you're an avid gamer.

The OnePlus 11 offers blistering fast performance, strong battery life, and superfast charging, which all but takes away the sting of missing out on wireless charging. It even throws in a charger in the box for good measure, and the camera performance is quite competent as well. However, the inclusion of a 2x telephoto lens might feel a bit redundant these days, and OxygenOS could use a few more bug fixes to regain its former glory. Nevertheless, if you're in the market for a phone that excels during gaming sessions or one that alleviates your battery concerns, the OnePlus 11 is as good as it gets, especially at its discounted price.