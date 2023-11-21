Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE The FE series returns $400 $600 Save $200 The Galaxy S23 FE is the successor to the disappointing S21 FE, which seems to redeem the series in many ways. At $600, it's a compelling device, but how does it stack up to the S23+, one of the best phones from 2023? Pros Price Nicer colors Cons Worse cameras Exynos in international markets Optical fingerprint scanner $400 at Amazon

The Galaxy S23+ is a fantastic phone. It doesn't appear in our list of the best Samsung phones of the year because it's the middle child between the petite S23 and the behemoth S23 Ultra, but that shouldn't detract from how good it is.

The S23+ may cost $1,000, but it gives you a lot of phone for the money. Likewise, the S23 FE offers similar specs and features but for $400 less. Can this new contender dethrone the S23+, or does it sacrifice too much to achieve this lower price?

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23+ are available worldwide and from major retailers for $600 and $1,000, respectively.

The specs are similar in most places, but there are some key differences. Not only does the S23 FE use a year-old processor (unlike the S23+), but the chip will differ based on region. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 available in the US is a mighty fine chip even in 2023, but the Exynos 2200 that the S23 FE uses everywhere else was awful when it came out, let alone now.



Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23+ SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (worldwide) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB or 512GB Battery 4500mAh 4700mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 and One UI 5.1 Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 Front camera 10MP f/2.4 12MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 OIS main, 12MP f/2.2 wide (123°), 8MP f/2.4 zoom (3x) 50MP f/1.8 OIS main; 12MP f2.2 ultrawide (120°); 10MP f/2.4 OIS telephoto (3x) Colors Mint, Purple, Cream, Graphite Phantom, Cream, Green, Lavender + Samsung.com exclusive Lime, Graphite Weight 209g 196g Charge speed 25W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $600 From $1,000 Dimensions 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm 163.3 × 78 × 8.9mm

Design

The design of the S23 FE and S23+ are very similar. Both have aluminum frames, while the FE uses Gorilla Glass 5 front and back, and the S23+ uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Both also have flat displays with hole-punch cameras and under-display fingerprint scanners, a USB-C port at the bottom next to the loudspeaker, a blank left side, and a power button with a volume rocker on the right.

The S23 FE has its SIM tray at the top, while the S23+ has it flanking the USB-C port opposite the speaker. Both devices adopt the individual camera lens design originated by the S22 Ultra, ditching the much-loved wrap-around camera bump from the last generation.

Display

The S23 FE has a 6.4-inch 120Hz, 1080p Super AMOLED display that can reach 1,450 nits. The S23+ has a larger and brighter 6.6-inch adaptive 120Hz, 1080p, Super AMOLED screen with a max brightness of 1,750 nits.

You'd expect the S23 FE to be a smaller phone, given the 0.2-inch difference in screen size, but the opposite is true. The S23 FE is 0.2mm taller, 0.7mm wider, and 0.6mm thicker than the S23+. This is the first place you'll notice the corner Samsung has cut to lower the price of the S23 FE. Its bezels look fine in a vacuum but are enormous compared to the tiny borders on the S23+. They aren't symmetrical either, with the S23 FE giving the impression it likes to cosplay as the Crimson Chin.

Design aside, both are good displays, with the S23+ packing the extras indicative of a more expensive device. It is brighter and can dynamically adjust its refresh rate from 48Hz to 120Hz to conserve battery.

Beneath both displays, you'll find fingerprint scanners, but they aren't the same. The S23 FE uses a more common optical scanner, while the S23+ has an ultrasonic sensor. The S23+ is fast enough and will work for most people, but optical scanners don't always work for people with dry skin. In contrast, the ultrasonic scanner in the S23+ has come a long way since its introduction in the S10 series. Now, it's faster and more reliable than optical scanners have ever been, and it works fine with dry skin and freshly moisturized hands alike.

Software, performance, and battery life

Both phones are currently running Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top. The S23+ is nearing the end of its One UI 6/Android 14 beta and should see a stable update in the next few weeks. The S23 FE will get the update later on. Both phones are promised four Android upgrades with a fifth year of security patches, so you'll see Android 17 arrive on both.

We haven't had the S23 FE long enough to judge performance and battery life, but we can make some educated guesses based on the S22+, which used the same processors and had the same-sized battery. The Snapdragon S23 FE should have solid battery life and performance in the US, using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is still a good chip today, easily capable of handling any task you throw at it. Battery life will see most users through the day, but heavier users might need to top it up before bed. It does run warmer than we'd like, but it never got close to overheating or throttling, so that's a minor annoyance.

The story is quite different if you live outside of the US. I had to live with the Exynos 2200 for a year in my S22 Ultra, and it was an awful experience. This chip performs well when it's cool, but it's always hot. Even in the middle of a British winter, my S22 Ultra could warm the entire house, and that heat generation destroyed the battery as well.

The S23+ has the fantastic Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 worldwide, and it's the best processor Android has ever seen. It stays cool no matter how hard you push it, with my S23 Ultra powering through the hottest summer the UK has ever seen without breaking a sweat. The S23+ also benefits from an adaptive display and a larger 4700mAh battery, which, combined with the 8 Gen 2, leads to far better battery life than the S23 FE.

The S23+ performs better when charging, too. While both phones can charge at 15W wirelessly, the S23 FE maxes out at 25W over USB-C, while the S23+ can reach 45W if you have a PPS charger.

Cameras

Close

The S23 FE and S23+ both have 50MP f/1.8, 24mm primary cameras. That means they should take similar photos, with the superior ISP in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 likely giving the S23+ an advantage.

Sadly, the rest of the cameras aren't the same, and the S23 FE has telephoto and ultrawide sensors similar to its predecessor. Flanking the primary sensor is an 8MP 3X telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. While 3X is a good magnification for a telephoto, the 8MP resolution is underwhelming, and the S23 FE will most likely resort to cropping the main sensor automatically in most scenarios.

The S23+ does better here, sharing the same 10MP 3X telephoto lens as the S23 Ultra. This is a fantastic camera for taking portraits of people without using portrait mode. The 75mm focal length results in natural bokeh while keeping the subject sharp and in perfect focus. The ultrawide sensor is similar at 12MP but with superior stabilization.

Which phone is right for you?

The S23+ might be $400 more at full price, but its advantages are worth it, especially if you live outside the US. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the S23 FE is a good chip for now, but it does warm up faster than others, which might become more of an issue as the phone ages. The 8 Gen 2 found in the S23+ doesn't have this problem, and the phone will stay as cool as a cucumber no matter what you ask of it. Combine that gain with better battery life, build, display, and cameras, and we think it's worth the extra money.

The S23 FE is still an excellent phone for $600, especially if you can get the Snapdragon variant. If that's the most you want to pay for a smartphone, then the S23 FE keeps enough of the S-series magic to feel like an affordable flagship. But if you can stretch to the S23+ or wait for it to come down in price during an event like Black Friday, that is the option to pick.