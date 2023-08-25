Summary A support page for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, a midrange version of the flagship Galaxy S23, has gone up.

Leaks suggest that the phone will have a 10MP selfie camera with Dual Pixel PDAF for sharp focusing, but the chipset underneath could be the older Exynos 2200.

The inclusion of the Exynos chip could be a cost-saving measure, and the price of the Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be similar to or higher than the Galaxy S21 FE's $700 starting price.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of the best flagships you can buy today, and the manufacturer is expected to leverage that brand recognition with a new midranger known as the Galaxy S23 FE. The device's existence was confirmed by a company executive not too long ago, while leaks both before and since that revelation have also told us a fair bit about this budget offering. We're now picking up yet another cue about the phone's imminent arrival, with Samsung Kazakhstan prematurely publishing a support page meant for this upcoming "Fan Edition" device.

First things first, the support page confirms the model number SM-S711B/DS, though we couldn't find any mention of the term Galaxy S23 FE within the document. There's no hardware information for the device mentioned either, as SamMobile reports, with the support page going through common aspects like resetting the phone, the protocol to use when switching from an iPhone, and so on. Samsung curiously hasn't removed the support page at the time of this writing, though that could change anytime now.

This particular model number has been up on Geekbench since last month, indicative of the fact that an official launch is not far away. While there was some uncertainty revolving around the Fan Edition lineup's survival earlier this year, the stream of leaks over the past couple of months has given us a pretty good idea of what to expect from the midranger.

Among the earliest leaks pertaining to the Galaxy S23 FE came via unofficial renders published by a familiar source. The device has since made its way to the Wireless Power Consortium's database, while we've also learned that the phone may use the same 10MP selfie camera as seen on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ early last year. While this may seem like a downgrade from the Galaxy S21 FE's 32MP front camera, it most certainly isn't, thanks to the inclusion of Dual Pixel PDAF which aids in sharp focusing regardless of the lighting in your environment.

The most disappointing aspect of the Galaxy S23 FE, based on the Geekbench listing mentioned above, is the inclusion of Samsung's homegrown Exynos 2200 SoC. Recent leaks have suggested that some markets may get the smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which isn't the latest chipset going around either.

Despite the seemingly disappointing hardware credentials, Samsung's hand may be forced to make these sacrifices in order to keep the costs low. We don't have an accurate understanding of the price tag of Samsung's upcoming midranger just yet, but it shouldn't be long before that information is revealed. The predecessor debuted in the US with a starting price of $700, so one can expect a similar, if not higher, price tag for the Galaxy S23 FE.