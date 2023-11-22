Summary Samsung is rolling out Android 14 to more of its devices, including the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, starting from some international markets.

The Galaxy S23 FE is finally getting its Android 14 update, but currently only for the Exynos variant sold in markets outside the US. The Snapdragon variant should follow suit.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S9 series has also started receiving its One UI 6 update in Europe, with a possibility that more regions will be covered soon.

Android 14 had a rough start this year when its stable release was a bit delayed before it could finally roll out to Google Pixel phones in early October. Samsung followed suit soon after and released its One UI 6 update to the Galaxy S23 through stable channels, while last year’s Galaxy S22 got Android 14 only last week. Samsung is now bringing Android 14 to its newest devices — the Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 series — starting with a few international markets.

The Galaxy S23 FE was launched a little over a month ago, but it came running Android 13 out of the box instead of Android 14. While a bit disappointing, it’s understandable considering even the Pixel 8 series hadn’t received their final Android 14 build until then. But according to SamMobile, the phone is finally getting its Android 14 update based on One UI 6. The outlet notes that the update is first coming to the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S23 FE, which was sold in all major markets outside the US. However, the US version with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 shouldn’t be that far behind either.

Besides this budget flagship, Samsung’s lineup of top-tier Android tablets for 2023 — the Galaxy Tab S9 — is also receiving its Android 14 build. You will notice the build number X91xBXXU1BWK6 (the first four digits denote your tablet’s model number) if you’ve already received the update, which includes the November patch. SamMobile says the update weighs 2.7GB, so make sure you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network before hitting the download button. The update is first rolling out in Europe, though Samsung usually doesn’t take long to expand the availability to other regions.

For its phones, Samsung has introduced quite a few meaningful changes with One UI 6 that longtime Galaxy users are going to appreciate. For instance, the default weather app has been cleaned up to look more appealing. The quick settings menu has also received a fresh coat of paint, and there is now a faster way to access these quick settings as well, skipping the notification section altogether. What we particularly like is the new emoji design which is a big departure from the ones Samsung phones have had so far.

Samsung is right on track with its Android 14 release timetable. While many recent Galaxy phones have already been updated to One UI 6, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, at least in some regions, more devices are joining the list every week. The company plans to bring Android 14 to all its eligible phones and tablets before the end of the year, so if you own an older Samsung flagship, you won’t have to wait for long.