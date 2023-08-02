Although Samsung is currently riding high on the recent launches of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 foldables, the manufacturer is also expected to unveil the midrange Galaxy S23 FE this year. The smartphone has already appeared in leaked renders, followed by a confirmation from a Samsung executive about its imminent arrival. A new report is now providing additional info on the camera hardware of this upcoming Fan Edition device.

Samsung will forego the 32MP selfie camera used on the Galaxy S21 FE early last year in favor of a 10MP sensor, according to Dutch publication GalaxyClub. Despite the reduction in sensor size, this won't be a downgrade by any stretch of the imagination, as SamMobile indicates. For reference, this sensor was used on early 2022 Samsung flagships like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

This 10MP sensor offers Dual Pixel PDAF for snappy autofocus in bright and dark settings. As for the rear camera, Samsung is expected to bundle a 50MP primary sensor with the Galaxy S23 FE, another port from the Galaxy S22 and S22+. However, the 8MP telephoto sensor should be retained from the Galaxy S21 FE. It's currently unknown whether the upcoming midranger will also retain the 12MP ultrawide unit from the predecessor.

Samsung's Fan Edition lineup bore the brunt of the global chip shortage back in 2021, with the Galaxy S21 FE's release having to be pushed to early 2022. This also meant that the manufacturer couldn't release an FE variant in 2022, thus explaining the jump directly to Galaxy S23 FE this year.

The first Galaxy S23 FE renders appeared back in June

While there's no date to mark on our calendars just yet, based on the aforementioned confirmation from Samsung, an announcement shouldn't be far away. On top of the camera upgrades, the Galaxy S23 FE is also rumored to be available in two CPU variants, one with the Exynos 2200 chipset and another with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Though it was initially rumored that the Galaxy S23 FE would not be available with Qualcomm-made silicon at launch, that doesn't appear to be the case anymore.

While one would have certainly loved to see the For Galaxy version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which runs on the Galaxy S23 series and the company's recently unveiled foldables, Samsung's hand is somewhat forced here since it has to keep the costs low for the Galaxy S23 FE to sell decently in the marketplace while also avoiding a potential clash with its own devices like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

