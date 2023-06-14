Samsung decided against launching the Galaxy S22 FE in 2022 due to the chip shortage and a slowdown in mid-range smartphone sales. This year, there have already been contradicting rumors about the Galaxy S23 FE's existence. The latest leaks, however, suggest the phone is on track for a release, with a recent battery certification leak further adding credence to its existence. A new report now indicates the Galaxy S23 FE could see a staggered launch.

SamMobile sources claim the Galaxy S23 FE will launch in selected markets in Q3 2023. Samsung is reportedly planning a wider release after that in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024. There's no word on the launch markets for now, though.

The report also claims that Samsung will use the Exynos 2200 inside the S23 FE, including in the US. This is the same chip the company used inside the European variants of the Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung went all in with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the Galaxy S23 series, so it's surprising that the company might return to its in-house Exynos chip for the Fan Edition model. And that's despite the Qualcomm chip playing a key role in the massive success of Samsung's 2023 flagship lineup. Even worse, the Exynos 2200 is infamous for its poor performance and overheating issues. Plus, by the time the S23 FE debuts, the chip will be nearly two years old.

As for other specs, the S23 FE could pack major camera upgrades, with the switch to a 50MP primary shooter possibly enabling 8K video recording. The 12MP ultra-wide camera will seemingly remain unchanged. Samsung will reportedly launch the phone in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations with 6 or 8GB RAM. And as a recent leak confirmed, a 4,500mAh will provide juice to all the components, with support for up to 25W fast charging speeds.