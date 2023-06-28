Samsung hasn’t launched a Fan Edition phone in quite some time and is planning to get back into the budget flagship game sooner rather than later. The long-rumored Galaxy S23 FE is expected to see the light of day sometime later this year. While we have an idea of what it will pack on the inside, a new leak gives us a better look at its external design. And it appears that the Galaxy S23 FE may end up resembling one of the company's own best budget phones instead of its flagship siblings.

Reliable leaker @OnLeaks shared a few renders, showing the upcoming Samsung handset from all its sides (via Smartprix). At a glance, you can easily confuse the Galaxy S23 FE for the Galaxy A54, even though its name may indicate its closeness with the premium Galaxy S23 family.

For starters, the display in the animation above has a relatively thick bottom bezel, while the Galaxy S23 uses a panel with symmetrical bezels, which looks a tad more upmarket. At the back, the camera arrangement with three individually protruding lenses has become a staple of recent Samsung phones. But the LED flash’s placement gives away that the Galaxy S23 FE is perhaps using the outer shell of the Galaxy A54. What further supports this theory is how similar both their outer dimensions are.

Despite reminding one of a budget phone, the Galaxy S23 FE is going to be a true flagship-class smartphone on the inside. While Samsung went all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with its 2023 flagships, the Galaxy S23 FE could reportedly use the previous-gen (and still pretty capable) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. However, some reports also suggest that Samsung may decide to stick to its older Exynos 2200 in a few markets, which will be a bummer for those waiting for the Galaxy S23 FE.

The handset may see a major camera upgrade, bringing its main camera on par with the Galaxy S22 and S23’s 50MP shooter, which could also bring along 8K video recording. Besides that, you can expect up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery that charges at 25W. Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Fold 5 in a few weeks. It remains to be seen whether the Galaxy S23 FE debuts alongside those foldables or later in a separate event.