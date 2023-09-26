Summary The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to start at $599 in the US, which is $100 less than its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE.

Leaks surrounding the return of the Fan Edition series from Samsung continue to circle around the tech conglomerate on the daily, it seems. From rumors regarding the brand new Galaxy Buds FE to marketing renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE being uncovered, there’s smoke. Where there’s smoke, there’s typically fire. The latest news about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE showcases some pricing information as well as rumors about a chipset we didn’t think would be inside the smartphone.

According to MySmartPrice, The Galaxy S23 FE should start at $599 at launch in the United States. This is the first reputable rumor about its price tag we’ve gotten at this point, and if this turns out to be true, then it’ll cost less than the previous Fan Edition smartphone did when it launched almost two years ago.

The Galaxy S21 FE would’ve set you back $699, meaning that Samsung has dropped the price by $100 in between iterations of its Fan Edition smartphones. To give some more context, the flagship Galaxy S23 line cost $800 (standard S23), $1,000 (S23+), and $1,200 (S23 Ultra). You could get two Galaxy S23 FEs in the US for the cost of one Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung's 2023 Fan Edition lineup is due out any day now

Additionally, we had originally reported in July that the Galaxy S23 FE would probably use the Exynos 2200 chipset worldwide, according to information we had seen from SamMobile. The latest article from MySmartPrice reveals that while the Exynos 2200 will power the Galaxy S23 FE in most markets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be the processor of choice for Samsung in the US and Canada.

This is pretty substantial news. We aren’t big fans of the Exynos 2200 because it runs hot and has substandard performance compared to the Qualcomm processor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, meanwhile, is a solid chip that was used in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If the Galaxy S23 FE uses both chips, there’s not much of a question of which would perform better.

A few days ago, a massive leak — if that’s what you want to call it — of info came directly from Samsung Argentina, revealing an October 4 release date for not just the Galaxy S23 FE but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, too. With the Galaxy S23 FE’s release potentially being so soon, we have to imagine that Samsung will make an announcement for the announcement relatively soon. We’d expect all the currently rumored Fan Edition devices to be unveiled when Samsung does decide to talk. It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen the FE line return, and we’re looking forward to its eventual release.