The Galaxy S22 FE never got to see the light of day last year, leading many to believe that Samsung was killing the Fan Edition series for good. But several leaks have time and again emphasized that this couldn’t be further from the truth. Samsung is reportedly gearing up to announce the Galaxy S23 FE this year, and a new leak shares a firmer release timeline for the upcoming budget flagship.

Since July last year, we’ve known that the Galaxy S23 FE is indeed launching in 2023, but not exactly when. According to the Korean outlet hankooki.com, the next Samsung Fan Edition phone could come out between August and September. This is the same launch window Samsung previously used to reveal its now-discontinued Galaxy Note series phones.

Considering we are still a few months away from the suggested timeline, there’s a good chance that things could change down the line. So, as always, take this outlet’s predictions with a pinch of salt.

The report adds credibility to a previous rumor that Samsung won’t launch the Galaxy A74 this year. If the leaks turn out to be true, the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE would take its place in the budget flagship segment, sitting right below the newly launched Galaxy S23 series, which is already one of our favorite Android smartphones right now.

Launched in early 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE was Samsung's last Fan Edition handset. It was a toned-down version of the then Samsung flagship but still impressed us with its general performance, display quality, and battery life. You can expect a similarly high-end package from the Galaxy S23 FE, but only this time it will have to compete with the rumored Google Pixel 8, which will likely use an upgraded camera sensor to improve on the Pixel 7’s already excellent shooter.