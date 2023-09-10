Summary Samsung is expected to revive the Galaxy S Fan Edition model with the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE, as indicated by leaks and its appearance on the Chinese certification database TENAA.

The TENAA listing confirms the device's basic design, including the triple camera setup on the back, as well as hardware attributes such as a 6.3-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and storage options of 128GB or 256GB.

Samsung could bundle the phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with rumors suggesting that a version featuring the Exynos 2200 chipset will also be launched.

After skipping the Fan Edition model for the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung is expected to revive the lineup with the Galaxy S23 FE sometime soon. The phone has already made appearances in multiple leaks, including passing through the FCC for certification purposes, a good indicator of its imminent arrival. We're now being treated to official images of the Galaxy S23 FE, thanks to the Chinese certification database TENAA.

What's interesting about this newly surfaced TENAA listing (via SamMobile) is that it gives us our best look yet at the Galaxy S23 FE, confirming what we've gleaned from leaked renders in the past. Though these images aren't high resolution by any stretch of the imagination, they reaffirm the device's basic design, as well as the easily recognizable triple camera setup on the back and the positioning of the volume rocker and lock/unlock key.

3 Images Close

The device mentioned in the certification site features the model number SM-S7110. This is consistent with a recently leaked Samsung support page, which detailed the Fan Edition device bearing the model number SM-S711B/DS. Interestingly, this listing goes on to confirm some other hardware attributes of the phone, including the presence of a 6.3-inch 2340 x 1080 resolution display, 8GB of RAM, and 128/256GB of storage options.

What caught our attention in particular is the CPU clock speeds of "2.99GHz/2.4GHz/1.7GHz." This corresponds to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, reaffirming another aspect that has been discussed by the leaks so far. Samsung will also likely launch a version of the Galaxy S23 FE with the Exynos 2200 chipset, per rumors.

The certification page has more details, especially on the Galaxy S23 FE's camera setup. For starters, a 10MP selfie camera is pretty much confirmed, likely the same 10MP Dual Pixel PDAF sensor as the one used on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ last year. We further find the mention of a 50MP primary camera (potentially with OIS), capable of delivering 3x optical zoom. This sensor should be complemented by a 12MP ultrawide unit and an 8MP telephoto shooter, according to the certification authority.

A 4370mAh battery is said to be on board, while the Galaxy S23 FE should weigh 210 grams (0.46 lbs) and feature dimensions of 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm. As for the rest of the supplementary additions, the inclusion of an under-display fingerprint scanner, in addition to gravity, light, and distance sensors have been specified.

The all-important question about the device's launch is still uncertain, though it's largely expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. There are conflicting reports on its precise arrival date, but based on what the rumors claim, the new midrange phone could debut later this month, failing which the company may push its arrival to early Q4. There's precedent for an early-year FE device announcement, as seen with early 2022's Galaxy S21 FE.