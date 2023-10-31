Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $530 $630 Save $100 Samsung's latest Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S23 FE, packs the best bits of the Galaxy S23 at a lower price point. You get an impressive triple-camera setup, 5G connectivity, and a great AMOLED panel. $530 at Samsung

The Galaxy S23 FE brings the best of Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup to a lower price point. It achieves this by using components from 2022, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and slower UFS 3.1 storage. Considering its dated internals, the Galaxy S23 FE is not an enticing deal at $600. Samsung even snuck a sneaky $30 price bump on the phone's launch day. The company is now making amends for its mistake with a trade-in deal on the Galaxy S23 FE that knocks its price down by $100.

Why you should not miss this deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung's latest Fan Edition phone is already $100 cheaper than its predecessor: the Galaxy S21 FE. And while it offers decent value for money at $630, the Google Pixel 7a trumps the phone in many key areas at a lower price point. But once you factor in the $100 trade-in credit that the company is offering on its online store for the Galaxy S23 FE, the phone's shortcomings are a lot more digestible.

For $530, you get a phone with a 6.4-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a 4,500mAh battery, and a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto. That's not a bad deal, especially since One UI packs a lot more features than Google's take on Android. Plus, the phone will get four OS updates and five years of security patches, just like other flagship and premium Galaxy devices.

$100 is the minimum trade-in credit that you will get, even if the device you are trading in has a cracked display. If you have an Android smartphone from the last 3–4 years and in working condition, Samsung will offer you an instant trade-in credit of around $150-$200 for it. Another benefit of buying from Samsung's online store is you can pay for your purchase in four installments every two weeks at 0% interest.

If you were planning on buying the Galaxy A54 or another similar mid-range Android phone, extend your budget and get the Galaxy S23 FE for $530 instead. It will deliver a notably better experience.