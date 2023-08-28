Summary Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is confirmed to be in the works, with recent FCC listing indicating tests performed on the phone.

FCC approval suggests that the launch of Galaxy S23 FE could be imminent, possibly in Q3 2023.

Early leaks suggest that the US model of Galaxy S23 FE might have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, indicating good performance for a budget Android phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE didn't show up at Galaxy Unpacked late last month, but that doesn't mean it's not going to see the light of day at all. A Samsung executive recently confirmed that it was in the works, and now a new listing on the Federal Communications Commission's website seems to back it up.

The FCC listing indicates that the FCC has been all up in the Galaxy S23 FE's business since May, with further tests performed on the as-yet unannounced phone between June 7 and July 27, as spotted by SamMobile. The unlocked version of Samsung's next Fan Edition handset is designated as the SM-S711U1, while the carrier-bound version is designated as the SM-S711U.

It turns out the FCC gave its approval for both models on August 25. This sort of certification typically only comes out when a phone is closer to launch, which means the Galaxy S23 FE could be just around the corner. In July, the phone also appeared on the Wireless Power Consortium site. It's unclear when it'll make its debut, but previous rumors and leaks pointed to a third-quarter 2023 launch, though some markets may only get it in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

The FCC didn't give us much to go on about the S23 FE, but early leaks suggest it could have some great performance. The US model might have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which isn't as good as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Gen 2 for Galaxy"" phones, but it's still one of the best Android processors out there. The company probably went with this chip as a cost-saving measure, and the same could be said for any international models equipped with a Samsung-made Exynos 2200 chipset.

The Galaxy S23 FE is still shrouded in mystery, but it's clear that it's coming soon. We'll just have to wait and see if it turns out to be a worthy challenger to our beloved budget Android phones.