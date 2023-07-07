Contrary to rumors from earlier this year, recent leaks have all but confirmed that Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S23 FE in 2023. The Fan Edition phone could release in Q3 in some markets, with a wider launch to follow in the next two quarters. Leaked renders have also revealed the phone's design, indicating it may not look anywhere like its other S23 siblings. Sadly, the Galaxy S23 FE will reportedly miss out on a major component that has played a key role in the Galaxy S23 lineup's success.

Samsung's upcoming Fan Edition phone popped up on Geekbench, revealing its key specs. Carrying the SM-711B model number, the S23 FE featured an S5e9927 motherboard and 8GB RAM. As SamMobile reports, this corresponds to the Exynos 2200 chipset.

This is the same SoC Samsung used inside the international variants of the Galaxy S22, and it was widely panned for its poor performance and overheating issues. Worse, the publication sources confirm the Korean giant has no intention of launching a Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S23 FE variant. The Exynos 2200 model is the one that will be available in all launch markets.

Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 'for Galaxy' chip has been a key factor behind the Galaxy S23 lineup's excellent performance and battery life. The Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings can last a day of heavy use without overheating or performance throttling. Given the overwhelmingly positive feedback the company received for its flagship phones this year due to the Qualcomm chipset, it is puzzling to see it opt for the inferior Exynos 2200 in the Fan Edition variant.

Samsung could use the Galaxy S23 FE to eliminate the excess Exynos 2200 inventory. But this move could backfire, especially if the phone has the same performance and overheating issues that plagued the Galaxy S22 lineup.