The Fan Edition is back, and you can expect big things from the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, after Samsung ditched the more affordable FE from last year's lineup.

And while the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup has been on the market for some time now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has finally joined its more expensive brethren. Even better, the phone is bright, beautiful, and offered up in some fun new colors that are sure to pique your interest.

As many users know, the FE (or Fan Edition) models have always been Samsung's offer up to its customers should they not be able to afford the more premium and costly models. That doesn't necessarily mean that quality or performance is compromised, but rather just slightly modified to accommodate for the lower cost of the device itself.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE does come with some minor differences from the premium Galaxy S23 lineup, but it also comes new colors to choose from. If you thought the colors from the S23 were a little dull and drab, the new Mint and Purple colors are sure to get you excited. We're also seeing the more neutral Cream and Graphite colors return for anyone looking for a more modest design.

Mint Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

I'm sure I speak for more than just myself when I say the Mint color for the Galaxy S23 FE is exquisite. It's not too bold, it's not too light, it is quite simply just right. The Mint color has always been a favorite for so many and this fresh and vibrant look does not skip on any of that beauty. It will look great paired with the new Galaxy Buds FE in black or white, and also would match nicely with a black and white case to really allow that mint to pop on the Galaxy S23 FE.

Purple Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

If this Purple color doesn't scream Barney I don't know what does. Of course, that's not always a bad thing, and with so many fans of the deep purple look, we are excited to see this one so saturated with color unlike its Lavender counterpart. It's such a deep shade of purple that you may have some issues matching it with a dedicated purple case, but any black or white accent on top would complete this look.

While it sure makes a statement, and a bold one at that, the intensity of this color might just be too much for some. Thankfully there's always more options, and they aren't all oozing with color.

Cream Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Sticking with the same Cream color we've seen on the S23, it's subtle, it's nice, and it's not white. If you were hoping to see a dedicated white option, you are out of luck again. While it is quite elegant and light, you may find some trouble trying to match it with anything other than black, and you'll want to especially avoid white cases as the contrast will just look off. It is a clean looking color and as expected we're not going to be given entirely new options, so the Cream will have to suffice.

Graphite Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Another color that stuck around from the S23 lineup is the dark, classy, and well-loved Graphite option. Not only does it look great as a standalone color, but it also works with just about every other accent color you can think of. The versatility that dark colors offer with the pairing of accessories is what makes the Graphite option arguably the most desirable color for the Galaxy S23 FE.

Customize your Galaxy S23 FE anyway you want

Each one of the four colors for the Galaxy S23 FE shines in its own different and unique way. While the Mint and Graphite options seem to be the best for adding accents to, the Purple and Cream might not match other accessories quite as well. So, even though the Galaxy S23 FE is offered up in four different colorways, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to show off any of these colors on your device.

Another way to customize your device is to opt for a neutral color such as the Graphite, and match that with just about any other color of case. You can also go for a fully transparent case and design it with stickers, markers, and your own personal touch for a fully customized case. So while Samsung offers up some fun and exciting new colors, you can always customize your Galaxy S23 FE anyway you want with some of the best cases and accessories.