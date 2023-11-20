Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $400 $600 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may be a recently launched phone, but it's already on discount for Black Friday, and it may be the best price on the phone you could find all year. But stocks could be limited, so make sure you hurry. $400 at Amazon

Whether you like Samsung's phones or not, it's hard to deny the fact that the South Korean electronics juggernaut makes some of the best devices out there. There's the foldable Galaxy Z Fold/Z Flip series or phones on the lower end of the pricing spectrum, with the company offering something for everybody. The Black Friday shopping frenzy is officially here, and there's no dearth of the Samsung deals you can find online.

But one of our favorite midrange phones to launch this year, the Galaxy S23 FE, is now selling for just $400, a savings of $200 on its regular asking price. This is a massive discount, considering the fact that the Galaxy S23 FE was only released last month, even if leaks leading up to the phone's official unveiling left nothing to the imagination.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE this Black Friday

The timing of this midranger's launch may have baffled many, especially since it came not long after the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5's launch. Nevertheless, Samsung has ensured the Galaxy S23 FE offers pretty much the same hardware as the vanilla Galaxy S23 launched earlier in the year, with the necessary sacrifices to keep it affordable.

Toward this end, the Galaxy S23 FE includes a 6.4-inch 1080 x 2340 Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. On the processing side of things, you'll find the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space to go with it.

A 50MP primary camera sits on the rear panel, along with an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 12MP camera performing ultrawide duties. Meanwhile, your selfies will look as good as ever, thanks to the 10MP f/2.4 sensor. Capping off the hardware specs, Samsung has outfitted a 4,500mAh battery pack, which should be good enough to last you up to a day with moderate use.

Software is one area where Galaxy device owners don't have much to worry about, and the Galaxy S23 FE continues that tradition. It runs Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.1, though the Android 14-based One UI 6 update is almost here for the Fan Edition smartphone. With these factors in mind, if your biggest gripe with the Galaxy S23 FE was always its price, this deal should make it a no-brainer.