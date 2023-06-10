While Samsung flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra take away most of the attention, the company has been trying for a few years to leverage the branding of its early-year high-end phone into a midrange package, accompanied by the Fan Edition or FE tag. The company ditched the launch of the Galaxy S22 FE last year, which made sense since the Galaxy S21 FE was revealed earlier in the year. A report this March suggested that the series may have breathed its last, although a contrasting rumor some weeks later seemed to have brought the device back to life. Dutch publication GalaxyClub has now unearthed some new details about the device, offering the first real signs of its existence.

Most of the information on the Galaxy S23 FE so far has come through leaks or inside sources. However, the folks at GalaxyClub have uncovered details on the battery of the Galaxy S23 FE, courtesy of the SafetyKorea website. While the page or the accompanying image does not reveal the battery capacity, previous leaks have talked about Samsung possibly using a 4,500mAh unit on the device backed by 25W wired charging.

Furthermore, the SafetyKorea website reveals the model number of the Galaxy S23 FE (SM-S711), which made appearances on import/export databases in the past. As for the launch date, although Samsung is hosting an Unpacked event in late July for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series, there's currently no evidence to suggest that the company will also reveal the Galaxy S23 FE during the same event.

Instead, German news site Winfuture.de posits that the phone could be shown off in August or September at a separate event. This makes sense, given that Samsung probably doesn't want to drown out a new midrange phone amidst a sea of high-performance devices at the hardware launch event in late July. In addition to the two foldables mentioned above, the company may also reveal the Galaxy Tab S9 series during next month's Unpacked, per recent information.

Recent rumors have implied that Samsung may cram a 50MP primary camera sensor, likely similar to the one used on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. The manufacturer may also utilize the Exynos 2200 chipset, seen on the European variants of the Galaxy S22 last year. It will be interesting to see if the market will be receptive to the new midranger, especially since the company is jumping from the S21 FE to the S23 FE directly.