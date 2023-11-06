After two weeks away, Daniel rejoins the Android Police podcast this week to be the ketchup to our mustard and mayonnaise... who the other two are is up to you. Anyways, we catch up with some chat on the Snapdragon X Elite chips, bemoan the Galaxy S23 FE, continue to praise the OnePlus Open, and give Google a sideways glance and ask how it's doing in court in the next 73 minutes... and then Baby Daniel joins us with his ten-year-old Nexus 5 review to wrap the show.
03:42 | Elitism
- Snapdragon X Elite: How PC makers will rival Apple M series (pocket-lint.com)
- Android's best feature is broken, but Qualcomm might be able to fix it
21:17 | One Up, One Down
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review: A not-quite diamond in the rough
- OnePlus Open vs Galaxy Z Fold 5: Open and shut case?
45:19 | Alphabetti Regretti
- Google CEO defends paying Apple to make Google default search engine on devices in landmark antitrust case (Associated Press)
- Google suggested that Apple pre-install its Search app on iPhones
- Google passkeys will replace passwords — here's how to set them up
- Google Pixel 8 users are reporting poor battery life on mobile data
- The Google Pixel Watch 2 isn’t always charging reliably
- Google’s Nexus 5 at 10: A glimpse into the future
- Google Nexus 5 Review - MobileSyrup
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "10," "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0