Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE $600 $700 Save $100 Samsung's new Galaxy S23 FE offers a budget-friendly version of their most popular smartphone to date, cutting a few corners to deliver the same premium feel and experience at a reduced price. Don't be fooled, however. This is a Galaxy phone through and through, and right now Amazon is giving away a free $100 gift card with each purchase, plus offering the Galaxy Buds FE earbuds for just $50 if you bundle them together. $600 at Amazon (128GB) $660 at Amazon (256GB)

The release of new Galaxy S23 FE gives Samsung fans a budget-friendly way to upgrade to a more recent Galaxy phone, delivering an alternative that looks, feels, and performs similarly to the higher priced Galaxy S23 with a slightly cheaper price tag. Yes, it does make some sacrifices in terms of hardware to reach that lower price tag, with a few downgrades to the cameras and other premium features to reduce production costs.

While the differences between the Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23 are noticeable, it doesn't mean Samsung's less expensive S23 alternative is anything to pass on. To prove it, Amazon is throwing in not only a free $100 gift card with every Galaxy S23 FE purchase, you can also pick up the new Galaxy Buds FE earbuds for 50% off if you bundle the with your new phone.

Why this Galaxy S23 FE deal is worth your money

With the 128GB model going for $600 and the 256GB model going for $660, both options are already much more affordable to begin with. While the sacrifices in hardware are noticeable for those who need the absolute best, if you're someone who just wants a solid handheld that offers a bit more than other cheap phones do, than the Galaxy S23 FE is a great choice.

Amazon's bundle deals make the buy a bit sweeter, though, by throwing in some free goodies and perks. First, you get a $100 Amazon eGfit Card which you can use to either buy some Galaxy S23 FE accessories, such as charging cables or a new case. If you're selfless, however, you may be able to use that money to purchase some holiday gifts in Amazon's upcoming Black Friday sale.

Along with the free gift card, there's another bundle that also takes $50 off the new Galaxy Buds FE earbuds when you purchase them with your new phone. Like the Galaxy S23 FE, the new Galaxy Buds FE offer a more budget-friendly alternative to the Galaxy Buds Pro with slight downgrades to make them more affordable.

Samsung themselves offered a recent bundle deal, but you had to purchase all the new Galaxy FE devices together to earn the discounts. Amazon's offer makes it a bit more tolerable by offering the phone alongside a free gift plus a set of discounted earbuds if you want to pass on the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet.