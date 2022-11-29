Speculation is running wild about Samsung's next flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23 series. It's already looking like these will be on the short list for 2023's best smartphones, and thanks to leaks and rumors, we already know a few details about them — even if nothing is set in stone just yet, we have a pretty good idea about how the smartphones will look and feel like once they're out. They're looking closer than ever to a release, now, as the smartphones share their certification paperwork with the FCC.

Documents for a couple of unreleased Samsung smartphones have popped up on the FCC, attached to model numbers SM-S911B and SM-S916B — most likely the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+, respectively (via Droid Life). Of course, Samsung has put a confidentiality request on most of the documents you'd care about, so we can't actually have a look at imagery of the smartphones themselves and learn if all those design rumors are real.

Despite that, the listings do show a few important details about the hardware. For one, the SoC for both phones seems to be made by Qualcomm — the B in the model number indicates that these are European models, so those phones coming with Qualcomm chips would confirm the long-standing rumor that Samsung is dumping Exynos in Europe and seemingly everywhere this upcoming generation.

We're apparently also due for a modest bump in battery capacity. Samsung could give the Galaxy S23 a 3,900 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S23+ might be carrying a 4,700 mAh one instead. This represents a 200 mAh bump from its predecessors — the Galaxy S22 had a 3,700 mAh cell, while the Galaxy S22+ came equipped with 4,500 mAh. If this trend carries over to the Galaxy S23 Ultra (which hasn't been spotted on the FCC just yet), we might see a 5,200 mAh battery on that device, up from the 5,000 mAh in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The wait until Samsung unveils these phones is getting shorter, and as we near the launch, we'll likely see a whole lot more. With a Samsung exec reportedly confirming that we're once again looking at a February announcement, we've only got a couple more months to go.