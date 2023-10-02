Summary Samsung is teasing the launch of "The New Epic" in India on October 4, which is expected to be its last major device announcement for 2023.

A new Galaxy Tab is set to launch on October 4, and it is said to be a powerful and versatile device that is perfect for work and play.

The Galaxy S23 FE is rumored to be the highlight of the event, offering a similar experience to the Galaxy S23 at a more affordable price point, and it is expected to compete with the Pixel 7a with its attractive $599 price tag.

Samsung kickstarted the year with the Galaxy S23 series launch in early February, which ranks high in our list of the best Android phones. This was followed by the company unveiling its 2023 foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 — in July instead of the usual August timeframe. That event also saw the launch of the Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6. Now before the holiday season, Samsung is gearing up to announce what is probably its last major product announcement for 2023.

The Korean giant is teasing the launch of "The New Epic" in India on October 4 with a new header photo on its Twitter X account. This is the same day the Made by Google keynote is scheduled, though it will happen later in the day.

Another tweet posted by the account on September 30 teases the impending launch of a new Galaxy Tab, which should also launch on October 4.

Given the barrage of leaks over the last few weeks, it's all but clear what devices Samsung plans to unveil later this week. The Galaxy S23 FE should be the show's star, bringing a Galaxy S23-like experience at a more affordable price point.

Rumors suggest the phone could use an Exynos 2200 chipset in Asian and European markets, with the US variant using a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Other leak specs include a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. The rear camera setup could pack a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x zoom.

While the Exynos chip might be a cause of concern, the phone's success will depend on its pricing. A leak suggests an attractive $599 price tag in the US, which, if true, will allow Samsung's Fan Edition phone to give the Pixel 7a tough competition.

As for the tablets, Samsung should unveil the Galaxy Tab S9 Fan Edition alongside the Galaxy S23 FE on October 4. The device will purportedly share the same design as its more premium siblings but with mid-range internals to hit a more affordable price point. This will include the switch to LCD panels instead of 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screens.

While the Galaxy Tab S9 uses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the Tab S9 FE will seemingly use an Exynos 1380 SoC. This will be paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB base storage. Don't get your hopes up on the Fan Edition Galaxy tablets being affordable, though. Despite the mid-range specs, a leak indicates the base model Tab S9 FE could cost $600. At that price point, many would consider buying an M1 iPad Air, which is a lot more powerful and enjoys the availability of a wide array of quality apps.