Come February, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series — the much-anticipated successor to the Galaxy S22 series. The new model has big shoes to fill, and although the steady trickle of leaks and rumors has given everything away, we still have no clue about the S23’s in-hand feel. A lucky few will get to experience the phone in person at Galaxy Experience Spaces following the phone’s launch.
After the official unveiling on February 1, Samsung will probably start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series. However, retail availability will begin at a later and currently unspecified date. Meanwhile, Samsung is arranging for customers to possibly go hands-on with the Galaxy S23 series at various locations around the world (via Android Authority). Samsung hasn't specified whether you'll be able to try all features on the new phones, but it says you'll be able to "interact with the newly unveiled devices".
It will hold the main event in San Francisco at the Galaxy Experience Space, with similar-scale events at five smaller Experience Spaces in major metropolitan cities:
- San Francisco: February 1 — 25 at 111 Powell Street
- London: February 1 — March 12 at Westfield White City
- Paris: February 1 — March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps
- Singapore: February 2 — 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn
- Dubai: February 2 — 28 at the Dubai Mall
The company will also set up Experience Spaces at 24 Samsung stores around the world.
- Bangalore: Samsung Opera House
- Bangkok: Central World
- Brussels: Docks Mall
- Dallas: Stonebriar Mall
- Houston: The Galleria
- Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion
- Los Angeles: The Americana At Brand
- London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford
- Manila: SM Megamall
- Mexico City: Perisur
- New York: Roosevelt Field
- Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center
- Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center
- Singapore: Vivo City
- Taipei: Breeze Nanshan
- Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku
- Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre
Of these, four locations will be pop-up stores available for an unspecified duration.
- Düsseldorf: Westfield Centro
- Helsinki: Kamppi Mall
- Milano: Il Centro
- São Paulo: Eldorado Mall
If you’re looking forward to purchasing a Galaxy S23 and happen to be located close to any of the aforementioned Experience Centers, we highly recommend you visit them before putting your money down.