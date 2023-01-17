Come February, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series — the much-anticipated successor to the Galaxy S22 series. The new model has big shoes to fill, and although the steady trickle of leaks and rumors has given everything away, we still have no clue about the S23’s in-hand feel. A lucky few will get to experience the phone in person at Galaxy Experience Spaces following the phone’s launch.

After the official unveiling on February 1, Samsung will probably start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S23 series. However, retail availability will begin at a later and currently unspecified date. Meanwhile, Samsung is arranging for customers to possibly go hands-on with the Galaxy S23 series at various locations around the world (via Android Authority). Samsung hasn't specified whether you'll be able to try all features on the new phones, but it says you'll be able to "interact with the newly unveiled devices".

It will hold the main event in San Francisco at the Galaxy Experience Space, with similar-scale events at five smaller Experience Spaces in major metropolitan cities:

San Francisco: February 1 — 25 at 111 Powell Street

London: February 1 — March 12 at Westfield White City

Paris: February 1 — March 1 at Westfield Les 4 Temps

Singapore: February 2 — 25 at Gardens by the Bay, West Lawn

Dubai: February 2 — 28 at the Dubai Mall

The company will also set up Experience Spaces at 24 Samsung stores around the world.

Bangalore: Samsung Opera House

Bangkok: Central World

Brussels: Docks Mall

Dallas: Stonebriar Mall

Houston: The Galleria

Kuala Lumpur: Pavilion

Los Angeles: The Americana At Brand

London: Samsung KX, Oxford Street and Westfield Stratford

Manila: SM Megamall

Mexico City: Perisur

New York: Roosevelt Field

Palo Alto: Stanford Shopping Center

Shanghai: Samsung Shanghai Experience Center

Singapore: Vivo City

Taipei: Breeze Nanshan

Tokyo: Galaxy Harajuku

Toronto: Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Toronto Eaton Centre

Of these, four locations will be pop-up stores available for an unspecified duration.

Düsseldorf: Westfield Centro

Helsinki: Kamppi Mall

Milano: Il Centro

São Paulo: Eldorado Mall

If you’re looking forward to purchasing a Galaxy S23 and happen to be located close to any of the aforementioned Experience Centers, we highly recommend you visit them before putting your money down.