At this point, there's almost nothing left to the imagination about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series thanks to countless leaks and rumors, including some that showed off the phones in all four colors. But it looks like that's not all there is to it. The latest information to hit the rumor mill concerns the exclusive colors of Samsung's next flagship series, which will supposedly come in two options for each model.

According to tipster @Tech_Reve, who presumably obtained the leaked marketing materials from a Thai retailer, the base Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will each come in light blue and light green, while the Ultra variant will be available in gray and red color schemes (via SamMobile).

Samsung has traditionally offered exclusive color options for its flagship phones every year as an added bonus for those purchasing through its online store, so this news appears to be par for the course.

However, this year's exclusive color selection may not be as exciting as last year's, if the leak is accurate. Last year's models were offered in a myriad of exclusive colors, with the Galaxy S22 and S22+ featuring four options, namely cream, graphite, sky blue, and violet. The Ultra model was available in graphite, red, and sky blue.

This suggests that Samsung may dial down the options this year. Regardless, the exclusive hues will be decent additions to the four expected color schemes, such as black, beige (replacing white), pink, and green. The only catch is that you probably won't be able to get them from your mobile carrier or any third-party retailer.

Nevertheless, these color variants are the least bit surprising (except for the beige variant), given that previous models had the same paint jobs. Taking all the rumors together, it doesn't look like a lot is changing in terms of aesthetics between this year's models and the 2022 handsets. The only exceptions are presumably the standard and Plus models' extruded camera lenses, which borrow from last year's Ultra design.

Apart from the looks, a few upgrades are expected to place the upcoming devices among our top picks for the best Android phones, including a faster and exclusive Snapdragon processor and a 200MP main camera sensor for the S23 Ultra. With Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner, everything will finally be set in stone shortly.