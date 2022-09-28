While all eyes might be on the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro launch, it's not the only flagship smartphone series waiting in the wings. Although the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 remain Samsung's hottest new devices, they won't stay that way forever. The Galaxy S23 is expected to appear on store shelves in the first few months of 2023, and if you're feeling impatient, we have good news. New rumors indicate S23 buyers won't need to wait as long as shoppers did for the S22.

According to a report from ETNews, Samsung is on track to launch the Galaxy S23 two to three weeks sooner than its previous flagship S-series phone (via SamMobile). For context, the S22's Unpacked event was held on February 9th this year, with the phone officially hitting retail availability on February 25th. Two to three weeks earlier would move the event closer to mid-January, around the 18th or so. That gives Samsung some space after CES to steal the limelight while still delivering the goods a little earlier than last time.

A January launch isn't unprecedented, either. In 2021, Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 on January 14th, with units available in store before the month was over. Considering competition remains as steep as ever in the high-end market, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the Galaxy S23 available soon after the end of the holidays. It would give carriers and retailers time to wrap up end-of-year sales on older hardware and allow the phone to compete better against the iPhone 14 series and the Pixel 7.

We got our first unofficial look at the Galaxy S23 series yesterday, with phones that look pretty similar to last year's models. If these launch rumors turn out to be correct, expect even more leaks just around the corner.