Who among us doesn't love a good drop test? It's destruction for the sake of "science," albeit a highly inexact one that does not reflect the way our own phones might be damaged when they hit the deck — probably why we don't cover them often around here as much as we do a JerryRigEverything video. But maybe we can learn just a little bit about how Samsung's Galaxy S23 series might hold up against other devices with a standardized drop test and that's what we're getting today in a new video.

That video comes from Allstate Protection Plans (formerly SquareTrade) on YouTube. There are no explicit pushes for any of those said plans, just a whole playground of implicity.

The company went about testing the durability of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra with special consideration towards how the recycled glass and plastic materials that Samsung incorporated into their industrial designs would perform. Each device was subject to two tool-assisted drops from 6 feet up: one landing on the front surface, the other on the back. And since each phone is plated up with glass on both sides, it only takes half a wit to guess what will happen here.

The S23 Ultra came out of its tests as the black sheep of the group. It almost got away scot-free on the front, having landed on one of its curved edges — that may have potentially limited most of the damage to just a corner of the display glass. Its rear drop may have scratched up the main surface, but it rendered the main camera completely unusable with the bulk of the impact hitting the lens element.

Not featured in the video are side-down drops for each device. The S23 had its aluminum frame dented, but was otherwise not harmed. The S23+ sustained substantial damage to its display glass as did the S23 Ultra, though to a lesser extent. All three devices were still fully functional.

The Galaxy S23 series utilizes Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. 22% of the glass in the product comes from post-consumer recycled sources while a small portion of the polyester substrate is made of ocean-bound plastic. Corning touts Victus 2 to feature some of the company's best performance to date with 3-foot drops onto concrete. That's great for when you accidentally slide your S23 off a table at brunch, not so much when you trip on the way to the bathroom and end up somehow punting the thing. And you're wearing sandals. So now you've stubbed your toe and have a nasty repair bill for your phone. Great.

The official call from Allstate is that the S23 series compares well to the S22 series when it comes to enduring drops, even with a modified bill of materials. So... take that as you will.

The company's advice to owners? Get a good case and screen protector for your S23 and, honestly, we're in agreement here. And if you need an "Ultra" case and "Ultra" screen protector for your S23 Ultra, we've got that covered, too.

Full disclosure: Allstate Protection Plans sent us press release copy talking about how Samsung launched the S23 series "last week," so this drop test video must've been in some sort of management hell for the past month.