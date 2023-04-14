It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is an incredible line of smartphones, with an amazing camera setup and beautiful displays that have cemented these devices as some of the best Android phones on the market. However, these premium phones come with the price tag to match, which can make it a bit difficult for some to take the plunge and upgrade to Samsung's latest models. So it's a welcome sight when these handhelds go on sale, offering those of us with tighter wallets the chance to snag one for more than a few bucks off.

Amazon and Best Buy have the entire line of Galaxy S23 smartphones on sale, with some models receiving discounts of up to $200 off. The entry level variant, the Galaxy S23, is already one of the more affordable options of the line, and even more so with the savings these deals offer. If you've been hoping to grab the higher end Galaxy S23+ or Galaxy S23 Ultra, however, even these models are down to a more tantalizing price point.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung's Galaxy S23 comes in at a more affordable $700 starting point for the 128GB model thanks to the $100 discount this deal offers. It's not the cheapest entry-level phone out there, but considering what it brings to the table, it's enough savings to warrant serious consideration. An incredible set of cameras, including a 50MP primary and 10MP telephoto, paired with a stunning 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, make the S23 a great option for anyone looking to dip their feet into Samsung's Galaxy line of phones.

If you're someone who needs a bit more space, the good news is you'll still get the same $100 discount if you decide to go with higher 256GB storage capacity. With the 256GB option on sale for $760 – down from $860 – it's worth the additional $60 to get the added room for photos and videos.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 Starting at $700, the Galaxy S23 is a solid phone that offers features well above its price range. The cameras specifically are top-notch, with the S23 essentially using the same setup as the previous premium model, the S22 Ultra, shipped with. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23+

For the value, the Galaxy S23+ is a solid option to go with if you're not willing to splurge on the S23 Ultra. It offers all the features you'll find in the S23, but sprinkles in a little bit of Ultra flair to make the perfect middle ground. It comes with the same camera setup as the S23, but features a larger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display to offer a bit more screen real estate. Storage capacity out of the gate is higher too, with options for 256GB as well as 512GB available.

It also offers a bit more in terms of battery performance, with a bump up to a 4,700mAh battery over the S23's 3,900mAh. It's a worthy upgrade for the price of $850, with the $150 savings making it a good buy if you're not quite ready to jump to the Ultra's price range.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ $850 $1000 Save $150 While the jump up from the S23 isn't massive, there's enough here to warrant a purchase if you want a bit more out of your new Galaxy smartphone. The larger screen offers more real estate, a longer lasting battery, and the increased storage capacities out of the box are worth the price of admission. $850 at Amazon $850 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

If you can afford it, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is by far the best value for the money. Offering a massive 6.8-inch QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED screen and seriously impressive camera setup, you'll get the most out of this option if you're someone who loves taking photos or recording videos. With the inclusion of a 200MP camera, along with a 10MP shooter capable of 10x optical zoom, you'll be taking stunning pictures and capturing video in 1080p, 4K, and 8K quality. All of this is powered by a high capacity 5,000mAh battery, which offers plenty of juice to use your new phone all day long – and then some.

While it uses some of the same design points as the previous year's S22 Ultra, the upgrades to the camera alone make this one of the best phones you can buy right now. It's also getting the largest discount of the series, with a whopping $200 off both the 256GB and 512GB models.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 If you're after the ultimate smartphone, look no further than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Incredible battery life, an amazing camera setup, and impressive screen all come together to deliver a phone like no other. It comes with a price tag to match, however the $200 discount makes it a bit more tolerable to swallow. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

Amazon and Best Buy's deals on the Galaxy S23 phones offer enough savings to make that upgrade a much more pleasant experience, as it can be tough to swallow the standard price tags these devices come with. They are incredible phones, though, and are outselling the Galaxy S22 series by a long shot. So if you can take the plunge now and upgrade, you'll get to nab a truly awesome phone and save a decent bit of cash in the process.