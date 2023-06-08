Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Get $800 credit with qualifying trade-ins The Galaxy S23 is Samsung's most affordable flagship phone, offering top-tier specs like a 50MP primary camera and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor for a reasonable $800. But with an incredibly generous trade-in offer from AT&T offering an $800 credit in exchange for any phone with a value of at least $35, this awesome device can be had for virtually nothing if you act now. $800 at AT&T

While you can find plenty of deals on Samsung's Galaxy phones throughout the year, a chance at nabbing a free Galaxy S23 doesn't come around very often. It may see a decent discount from time to time, but in most cases you'll still be paying at least $600 — either up front or over the course of your mobile service provider's contract. However, AT&T's "Any Year, Any Condition" trade-in deal is back to change all that, offering $800 to anyone out there looking to part ways with their old Samsung Galaxy S, Z, or Note series phone — or any phone worth at least $35 — to finally get an upgrade.

Why AT&T's Samsung Galaxy S23 trade-in deal is worth your money

For starters, AT&T's trade-in offer essentially gives away one of the best Samsung phones to date if you've got a qualifying device to trade. Even better, it doesn't even have to be working to get the credits. Chipped screens, broken buttons, heck even if the phone doesn't turn on, it's all fair game and can qualify for the trade-in deal. As long as you've got an old Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, or Galaxy Note, or a phone that's worth at least $35, AT&T will take it and give you $800 in credits towards one of the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones. That means you can nab the Galaxy S23 for basically free, or put that money towards either the Galaxy S23+ or the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra at a discount.

On top of that, AT&T is also giving away a pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds when you grab either the Galaxy S23+ or Galaxy S23 Ultra. They may not be the best wireless earbuds money can buy right now, but for the low price of free they're a great pair of buds that are the perfect companion piece for your new Galaxy smartphone. They offer decent noise cancellation, and they pair up quickly and easily with any Samsung phone or tablet. They also feature IPX2 water protection, making them suitable for day to day use or as a good pair of backup workout earbuds.

The offer is available for both new and existing customers, too. Whether you've already got a plan with AT&T activated or you're looking to make the switch from another service, the chance at scoring a good deal on Samsung's Galaxy S23 Series is up for grabs. There are a few stipulations you'll need to keep in mind, chiefly that the $800 is spread out over 36 monthly bill credits, and canceling service at any time during your contract means you'll owe the remaining balance of the phone. However, $800 in exchange for a $35 clunker is a steal whether you're an AT&T customer or not, and a free Galaxy S23 — or heavily discounted Galaxy S23+ or Galaxy S23 Ultra — is an unbeatable offer.