Samsung’s hotly anticipated Galaxy S23 series has not been keeping a particularly low profile for a still-unannounced phone, and between the leaks and rumors, we've already got a pretty solid read on what to expect. We know that the upcoming flagship series is aiming for some subtle design changes and have heard a bit about how Samsung might show those off in its marketing materials. Now, the latest leak cuts right to the chase, actually showing us some of those promo pics and Samsung's signature color choices for the Galaxy S23 family.

Just last week we were hearing about Samsung's plans for Galaxy S23 color options, with the rumor being that the S23+ would be shown off in pink as its signature color, and the S23 Ultra would go with green. Thanks to a fresh leak by 91Mobiles, we finally get to see these color options for the Galaxy S23 phones in some actual promotional material.

Sure enough, we've got the Galaxy S23+ in light pink, posing with Samsung’s Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro. While the image doesn’t show the base Galaxy S23, the baby Samsung flagship is expected to share the same color options as the Plus model.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s most eye-catching color will be a new shade of green. The current-gen Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes in an earthy green option, but the upcoming Ultra will go for a more subtle, pastel effect for its signature color. Besides green, you will be able to pick up the Galaxy S23 Ultra in pink, beige, and classic black.

Being Samsung’s top-of-the-line phones for 2023, you can expect nothing but the best from the Galaxy S23 series. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 tops our list of expectations, along with a new eye-watering 200MP camera for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, making it a strong contender for the best Android phone for the new year. Samsung is expected to announce its flagship lineup sometime in February, which is getting closer every day.