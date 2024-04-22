Summary Don't break the bank on a new smartphone — save big with a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program now offers savings on the S23 series, complete with a warranty and software updates through 2028.

Enjoy a premium flagship experience without the high price tag starting at $619.

While picking up a premium Android smartphone is a tremendous feeling, it could easily cost you over $1,000 — and in some cases, even more. With high-end smartphones getting more expensive each year, many people have turned to mid-range phones that offer a compelling experience at a reasonable price range. But if you still want a flagship device from your favorite brand, there might still be a way: buy a refurbished phone. As for the Samsung fans, the company has just added the Galaxy S23 series to its Certified Re-Newed program, celebrating Earth Day 2024.

Introduced at the company's 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series raised the bar for the flagship segment, offering an elegant design, ultra-fast processor, and a seamless Android experience. Meanwhile, if you felt like the trio's price tag might drain your bank account, you can now pick these devices from Samsung's refurbished lineup, and save a sum of money on each phone's price.

You can now buy a refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 at a good discount

Starting April 22, the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are available for purchase on Samsung's refurbished sales website. This is a unique opportunity to own a device from Samsung's flagship series at a significantly reduced price. The deal also includes a great trade-in value, a one-year warranty, One UI 6.1, and Galaxy AI features, making it a compelling offer for those looking to save on their next smartphone purchase.

Here are the details of the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S23 series:

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB and 256GB storage options, available in Phantom Black), starting at $619

Samsung Galaxy S23+ (256GB and 512GB storage options, available in Phantom Black), starting at $769

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB and 512GB storage options, available in Phantom Black and Green), starting at $919

If this is your first time hearing about Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program, the phones that become available through this program pass through over 100 different point checks to ensure quality. Additionally, each device comes with a brand-new battery outside the box. Thanks to Samsung's one-year warranty, you can also ensure the phone has reliable support if you encounter any issues after purchase.