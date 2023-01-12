Even with only a few weeks until the Galaxy Unpacked event, the flood of leaks and rumors about Samsung's upcoming flagship series never seems to stop. Just a few days ago, we got our best look yet at the entire color palette of both the vanilla Galaxy S23 and its Ultra sibling. Most recently, a couple of teaser videos emerged to hype up the phone’s cameras, which are shaping up to be a worthy upgrade from the previous models. As if those leaks were not enough to spoil the element of surprise for the three new phones, new images of dummies and official cases have now surfaced, providing additional evidence of the Galaxy S23's redesign.

The oft-cited and usually reliable leaker SnoopyTech tweeted the supposed packaging photos of first-party Galaxy S23 cases (via 9to5Google). If the images are accurate, the cases will come in black, brown, and green options. Device customization firm dbrand also shared on Twitter the upcoming skins and cases (pictured above) for the Galaxy S23 series ahead of Unpacked.

As you can surmise from the cases, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will keep the same quadruple-camera setup as its predecessor, with three vertically-aligned lenses that sit next to a smaller fourth lens sandwiched between presumably the flash and autofocus sensor. The vanilla and Plus models, on the other hand, appear to do away with the typical raised camera module block that has been a staple of many of the best Samsung phones. According to the images, the cameras on the two smaller S23 variants will be almost flush with the back panel.

This has been corroborated by pictures of supposed Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra dummies, courtesy of @SonnyDickson on Twitter. The images reveal that the S23 and S23+ will have similar designs to last year’s models. Similarly, the Ultra variant will presumably have the same tall shape with a squared-off top and bottom.

Without the dedicated camera module, the camera lenses sit independently on the back of the phone, which we haven’t seen from the Galaxy S line, save for the S22 Ultra. This results in a rear panel with a single color that is not interrupted by a camera bump. However, because the metal housing provided some protection for the lenses, this may raise concerns about durability. Hopefully, that won’t be an issue with the next-generation models.