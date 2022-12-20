With the year coming to a close and Samsung's Galaxy S23 series looming on the horizon, rumors and leaks about the upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra keep trickling in. The Galaxy S22 series is one of our favorite phones of the year, and we already know quite a lot about its successor, including possible camera specifications, dimensions, and design. New e-commerce listings for Galaxy S23 cases lend more clarity to the recent design leaks.

We've had our fill of the Galaxy S23's CAD renders, cases, and dummy unit leaks, but a handful of product listings for Galaxy S23 cases on the British e-commerce platform MobileFun seem to have gone up well before the phone's actual release (via SamMobile). The listings include first-party and third-party case options in a variety of finishes and colors. Models include tempered glass combos and Smart View wallet cases.

All of these products collectively validate Samsung’s intentions to move away from the S22’s Contour Cut design, where the camera island on the back seamlessly blended with the frame. The case designs above illustrate how each camera lens on the Galaxy S23 models will independently protrude from the back panel, just like on the recent Galaxy A13. As renders and previous leaks revealed, we will likely see a center-aligned hole-punch selfie camera, with all buttons located on the right-hand side of the phone.

Presently, we expect Samsung to unveil the Galaxy S23 series in February 2023, but it isn’t clear if we will see more products launched alongside at a full-fledged Galaxy Unpacked event. Cases surfacing so soon also fuel our expectations for a January launch, which is exciting. After all, there’s a lot to look forward to, including a 200MP primary camera on the crème de la crème Galaxy S23 Ultra.