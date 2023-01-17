Samsung is set to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series at its next Unpacked event on February 1, but the element of surprise for the phone has already been spoiled thanks to a bevy of leaked images in recent months. From unofficial case renders to dummy pictures, those leaks were backed up by a few more that showcased the phone’s supposed cases and rear camera layout. Now a bunch of new renders that just appeared online seem to all but confirm the new flagship’s design.

The official-looking photos of the Galaxy S23 series’ cases published by WinFuture show off a selection of silicone, leather, and clear covers, with each style made from either soft plastic or transparent TPU materials. If the leaks are accurate, these cases should help the Galaxy S23 rid itself of the wobbly effect associated with the raised camera island of many of the best Samsung phones in the past. As clearly evident in the renders below (and in recent leaks), the phone’s three cameras protrude individually from the back panel.

Of course, the lineup of accessories wouldn’t be complete without the typical Smart View Cover, which is a yearly staple of Samsung's. This specific case design makes it easier to glance at important information from your device without having to flip it open.

According to the retail source behind these images, additional designs may be in the cards, including frame cases, new standing cases with ring handles, and silicone covers with a strap on the back for secure handling. A rugged standing case with military drop test certification may or may not make a comeback this year.

There is no official word yet from Samsung regarding the upcoming lineup’s specs, but all three models are expected to run a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with the S23 Ultra potentially sporting Samsung's latest 200MP camera sensor. The Galaxy S23 series is also rumored to include a brighter OLED display.

If the recent flurry of leaks and rumors have piqued your interest, you can sign up with your name and email address on Samsung's website before the big day on February 1. Reserving a Galaxy S23 now will save you some cash when the time comes to actually purchase your Samsung flagship.