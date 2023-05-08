The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings launched in mid-February 2023. Since then, the Korean giant has rolled out multiple updates for its flagship phones to address various bugs and improve their camera performance. The April 2023 update was particularly noteworthy, improving the autofocus algorithm and packing several other enhancements. Now, Samsung is working on another big camera update for the Galaxy S23 that will add an option to take portrait photos at 2x zoom.

On the Google Pixel 7 Pro, one of the best Android phones, you can take portrait photos at 2x zoom. This is not possible on the Galaxy S23 series, with Samsung providing the option to capture portraits at 1x or 3x zoom, with the latter using the telephoto camera. However, many people prefer taking images at 2x zoom (50mm focal length), as it is not too zoomed in or out. And unlike 3x zoom, you don't need to be too far from the subject to take the picture.

A Samsung moderator in charge of the Galaxy S23's camera confirmed that the ability to take portrait shots at 2x zoom would arrive with the next update. Given the Galaxy S23 can capture amazing portrait photos with background blur, the 2x option would be a welcome addition.

Samsung's camera team is also working on addressing the HDR vignetting issues that have plagued the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera since its launch (via @UniverseIce). This vignetting is mostly visible while capturing pictures in low-light conditions. The fix will be a part of the phone's next software update, which is rumored to drop later this month. The Galaxy S23 series received its May 2023 security patch right at the beginning of the month, but it did not contain any other fixes. Rumors suggest Samsung is working on another camera-focused update for the Galaxy S23 that will roll out around mid-May