The Galaxy S23 rumor mill is heating up ahead of Samsung’s February 1 Unpacked event, and camera improvements appear to be a common theme of this year’s release. The S23 Ultra should have an eye-popping 200MP main shooter, while the standard S23 and S23+ should both have a slightly reconfigured three-camera array. But hardware is only part of the equation — in an era where image processing has become the main differentiator between smartphone camera systems, software features are increasingly more important.

A recent report from SamMobile gives us insight into three new software features that could be coming to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series. First is a new shooting mode, likely exclusive to the S23 Ultra, that will allow you to capture hyperlapse videos of the sky. Leaked teaser videos that were posted to Twitter by Ice Universe featured imagery of the night sky superimposed on the S23’s rear cameras, so hyperlapse sky videos would appear to be in line with Samsung’s theme for this release.

A second new software-based camera feature would allow you to use Pro Mode on the front-facing camera. The source is not certain of model availability here but does speculate that all three new models could have access to this feature. Pro Mode on Samsung’s rear camera systems offers granular controls over exposure, ISO, white balance, aperture, and shutter speed, and allows for manual focus adjustments. We would expect these same features to be available in the selfie cam with this new shooting mode.

Some of the features available in previous versions of Samsung's Pro Mode camera

Finally, Samsung will reportedly allow you to save 50-megapixel RAW image files alongside the standard post-processed JPG format, a major improvement over the 12MP RAW photos saved by previous models. SamMobile speculates that this feature might be available to all three Galaxy S23 models, but an alternate explanation could be that only the S23 Ultra gets this feature, as the math would check out if the premium model’s 200MP sensor was pixel binned at a 4:1 ratio.

We'll have to do some hands-on testing with real-world photos, but these features, combined with improved hardware and existing software like Samsung Pro RAW, could really help to elevate the Galaxy S23 in this year's best Android phones standings.