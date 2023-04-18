The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and its smaller siblings launched with One UI 5.1, packing several new camera features. Following their launch, the Korean giant rolled out a camera-focused update for the phones in late March to fix several issues and introduce new features. Soon after the firmware's release, Samsung confirmed it intends to bring many of the new Galaxy S23 camera features to the Galaxy S22 series and its premium Fold/Flip lineup. Now, one of Samsung's community moderators has provided an update on some camera enhancements that won't be coming to the Galaxy S22 series.

This includes 360 audio recording support using the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the inability to shoot 50/100MP photos in ExpertRAW. For the former, the moderator simply stated that Samsung has no "support plan for the S22 model." Interestingly, the company announced 360 audio recording nearly a month before the Galaxy S23's launch. Back then, Samsung never mentioned the feature would not make it to the S22 lineup.

As for the inability to shoot high-resolution 100MP photos using Expert RAW on the Galaxy S22, the moderator notes this is due to processing and memory usage constraints. And for 50MP, the S22 Ultra's 108MP sensor does not have enough resolution to offer 4-in-1 pixel binning to capture photos at 50MP (via SamMobile).

These are relatively small features that Samsung won't bring to its 2022 flagship smartphone lineup due to resource constraints. Otherwise, it plans to port almost all major Galaxy S23 camera enhancements to the Galaxy S22 and its older flagships. This includes image clipper, which lets you separate the subject from the background in a photo, ExpertRAW integration in the Camera app, Astrophotography mode in ExpertRAW, Astro Hyperlapse, auto framing, improved lens switching support, and more.

Many of these features have already been rolled out as a part of the April firmware update, while others will arrive later in the year.