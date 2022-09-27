Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup was released back in the early days of 2022, and they're still among the best Android phones out there. Following the launch of the company's latest foldables, it's once again time for us to start thinking "Galaxy S" as we look forward to what's next: the S23 series. Aside from some vague rumors about what's changing (or not) when it comes to cameras and internal hardware, there's not a lot we know about Samsung's next flagships. That feels like it could be starting to change soon, though, as new CAD renders attempt to give us a (very) early look at the upcoming Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+.

Renowned leaker OnLeaks is behind a set of renders for both the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+, the former published on Smartprix and the latter on Digit. Both phones feature nearly identical design changes: gone is the iconic rear camera bump that was present in Galaxy S21 and S22 phones, and its place, we see a design that's similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and previous A-series phones, like the Galaxy A13.

The rear panels here are completely flush, with the individual camera sensors protruding out of the back. We're still looking at just three cameras, however, so don't expect an Ultra-level camera setup here — there will still be an S23 Ultra phone, after all.

As far as specs go, reports have conflicted over whether the devices will use Exynos chips or not, and the Galaxy S23 lineup may be running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 globally. Aside from the likelihood that the S23 Ultra could get a 200MP camera rather than the 108MP sensor Samsung is currently using, this looks all-in-all like a modest generational upgrade.

These phones aren't expected to debut until at least the first quarter of 2023, but we'll likely learn more about them over the course of the next few months as new details keep drfiting in.