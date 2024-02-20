Summary Samsung brings Bluetooth Auracast broadcasting support to flagship devices like Galaxy S23, S24 series, and the latest foldabes.

Bluetooth Auracast allows for public & private broadcasts, easy setup with QR codes, as well as future potential in public spaces.

More phones and Bluetooth audio devices are slowly but surely getting updated with Auracast support.

Bluetooth is in for a small revolution thanks to LE Audio and Auracast. While the former promises much lower energy consumption at roughly the same audio quality, the latter is a radio-style broadcasting standard that makes it possible to connect multiple audio devices to a single device. Samsung has now revealed that it will bring Auracast support to its 2023 flagship devices as part of One UI 6.1.

As part of a press release discussing the latest update to the Samsung Galaxy Buds Series, the company shares that after making Auracast available on the Buds 2 Pro and its smart TVs, it’s now bringing the standard to select Galaxy devices. Auracast is already confirmed to be available on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, but in the announcement, Samsung clarifies which further devices will support the new broadcasting and receiving options:

‘Broadcast sound using Auracast’ is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Flip5, Tab S9 series with One UI 6.1 or above. ‘Listen to Auracast broadcast’ is available on Galaxy S24 series, S23 series, Z Fold5, Z Fold4, Z Flip5, Z Flip4, A54 5G, M54 5G, Tab S9 series, Tab S9 FE series, Tab Active 5 5G with One UI 5.1.1 or above.

While broadcasting sound is limited to a handful of the most recent mobile devices from Samsung on the most recent version of One UI, receiving Auracast broadcasts (and thus forwarding them to connected Bluetooth or wired audio devices) is available on a few more devices, with software as old as One UI 5.1.1.

Auracast works with both public and private broadcasts, and setting up and joining streams is similar to Wi-Fi networks. Broadcasts can be started and joined with QR codes, making it as seamless as possible. While Auracast was already announced two years ago in 2022, it’s only now slowly making its way into consumer devices.

Once support is widespread in the long term, the Bluetooth SIG sees new use cases for public TVs in waiting areas, transit centers, cinemas, and conference centers. This also makes it easier to run concurrent streams in different languages or with audio description for those with visual impairments — not to mention the prospect of Auracast-equipped hearing aids, potentially replacing T-Coils in the long run.